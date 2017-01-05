“We are once again proud to be the only ShoreTel Partner in the world to have achieved Circle of Excellence for fourteen straight years” said John Garrett, Chief Executive Officer and co-owner.

CNP Technologies, LLC, a full-service network integration company that provides a variety of solutions for Unified Communications, Network Integration, and Cloud Services, was named a 2016 Circle of Excellence award winner by ShoreTel, Inc.

ShoreTel, a leading provider of communication solutions that make interactions simple, recently released its list of partners awarded Circle of Excellence for October 2015 through September 2016. By capturing this year’s distinction, CNP Technologies remains the only ShoreTel partner who has been honored annually since the award’s inception 14 years ago.

“The ShoreTel Circle of Excellence award remains high on our list of goals each year,” said Wes Clark, Chief Marketing Officer and co-owner of CNP Technologies. “Being an elite partner of ShoreTel challenges our entire team to remain dedicated to excellence year after year.”

“We are once again proud to be the only ShoreTel Partner in the world to have achieved Circle of Excellence for fourteen straight years,” said John Garrett, Chief Executive Officer and co-owner. “The credit goes to our outstanding sales, services and operational staff and I thank them for their consistency and commitment to delivering outstanding results.”

CNP Technologies was named fifth on ShoreTel’s list of 10 U.S. Solution partners to receive this year’s Circle of Excellence award. They were recognized for exceptional achievement in areas including year-over-year growth, total program points for the Champion Partner Program, and cloud recurring revenue.

“This is the highest accolade ShoreTel partners can receive,” said David Petts, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Customer Success at ShoreTel. “It recognizes those who have aligned their business strategy, shown tremendous sales acumen and growth while delivering exemplary customer success.”

###

About CNP Technologies

CNP Technologies provides Unified Communications, Network Integration Services, and Cloud Services to clients in the Southeast and throughout the United States. CNP Technologies implements comprehensive solutions including VoIP, video conferencing, virtualization, data backup & disaster recovery, storage, security, intelligent WAN, and on-going support. CNP provides the highest quality on-site and remote support services available in the industry. CNP’s engineers bring over 200 combined years of information technology experience and maintain this edge by working closely with leading technology partners and continuous training. CNP is an industry-leading ShoreTel Partner and fourteen-time ShoreTel Circle of Excellence Award recipient. CNP allows you to focus on your core business by providing a solid technology infrastructure to support your voice and information system needs. For additional information, please visit http://www.cnp.net.

About ShoreTel, Inc.

ShoreTel provides businesses worldwide with communications solutions that make interactions simple. From business phone systems, unified communications and contact center solutions to a fully hosted voice and SMS development platform, ShoreTel delivers unmatched flexibility and ease for companies looking to increase productivity and drive innovation. ShoreTel offers solutions in the cloud, onsite or a hybrid of both, giving customers the freedom to choose the best fit for their business needs now and in the future. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., ShoreTel has offices and partners worldwide. For more information, visit shoretel.com.

ShoreTel and the ShoreTel logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ShoreTel, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, trade names and service marks herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Whitney Harper

CNP Technologies

wharper(at)cnp.net