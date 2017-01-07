Futurian Systems Wins 2017 Mark of Excellence Award

Futurian Systems

At tonight’s award ceremony in Las Vegas, Futurian’s President, Jeremy Beck, accepted an award for Retrofit Project of the Year Over $50,000.

“This is a huge honor for our company to be recognized by leaders within our industry that truly understand the complexities of retrofitting a home with the most cutting-edge technologies,” comments Beck.

This is the fifth Mark of Excellence Award Futurian has received, and the first in this category. The Retrofit Project of the Year is an exceptionally difficult achievement as it demonstrates how the most difficult installation challenges were overcome.

“Our team remained very dedicated to seeing this project through despite the many difficulties we encountered with this older home. The ingenuity of our most talented people allowed us to overcome all such obstacles” explained Beck.

Futurian is an Electronic Systems Integrator located in North Texas and the Vail Valley, Colorado. With over thirteen years in the business, Futurian has built some of the most advanced home and business technology systems in the country. Offering audio, video, phone, data, security, and smart home solutions, you will find a huge offering of the most customized systems available.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Futurian at 866-597-6616 or email at info(at)futuriansystems(dot)com.