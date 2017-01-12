This represents a significant step forward for obstacle course racing in the United States. We're excited to bring this event to life with the support of our many partners.

Adventurey LLC, organizers of the independent Obstacle Course Racing World Championships, announced today the launch of the first United States Obstacle Course Racing Championships (USOCRC) to be held on Labor Day weekend, September 2 & 3, at Y.O. Ranch Headquarters, in Mountain Home, Texas.

The two day event will consist of a 3k short course competition on Saturday, September 2, followed by a 15k long course championship on Sunday, September 3. Both distances will feature a Pro Division for qualified athletes as well as Open Divisions for Age Group competitors. Qualifying criteria will be available at http://USOCRChamps.com in the coming days. Additionally, qualifying spots for the 2017 OCR World Championships will be awarded for top Pro and Age Group division finishers.

“The sport of obstacle course racing continues to grow at an amazing pace with the support of many like-minded companies and individuals looking to bring it to the next level,” said Adventurey CEO Adrian Bijanada. “With enthusiastic community support, strong partnerships, and a deep bench of professionals willing to work together for the betterment of the sport, the U.S. Obstacle Course Racing Championships is poised to be another incredible experience for obstacle course racers from all over the country.”

In an effort to serve the growing community, the 2017 USOCRC will feature obstacles from many United States-based partners, including: Green Beret Challenge, Savage Race, BoneFrog Challenge, Warrior Dash, Terrain Racing, Conquer the Gauntlet, Wreck Bag, Indian Mud Run and more. Additional details will be available on http://USOCRChamps.com.

About Adventurey, LLC

Founded in 2013, Adventurey, LLC is a New York City based company whose holdings include eCommerce, Event Production, and Marketing companies specializing in the endurance sports industry.

Media inquiries may be sent to HQ(at)USOCRChamps(dot)com.