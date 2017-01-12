Seminole Financial Services ("Seminole") is pleased to announce the achievement of another significant milestone: since 2009 the company has closed over $1 billion in construction and permanent debt financing for solar and wind transactions.

Over the years Seminole has been a pioneer in the Renewable Energy Finance space for projects up to small scale utility in size (1MW to 20 MW). Seminole's capabilities include a true "one-stop shop" program that provides development capital, construction debt, permanent debt, and tax credit equity. The Seminole Companies has closed over 150 transactions making them a national leader in Renewable Energy financing.

As the renewable energy sector has evolved so too has Seminole. In addition to distributed generation and small scale utility projects the company also closed over 30 community solar transactions.

"Seminole has grown into a finance leader in the Renewable Energy sector." said Bob Banks, CEO. "We have proven our ability to provide our clients with a dependable source of capital and we look forward to many more years of growth in this industry."

For more information about Seminole Financial Services' renewable energy finance programs, please contact Chris Diaz, Principal, at (727) 460-0578.

About Seminole Financial Services

Seminole Financial Services, LLC (“Seminole”) is the operating entity for the six companies that collectively make up The Seminole Companies. Seminole is responsible for originating, underwriting, servicing and providing asset management services for the debt and equity investments originated for institutional investors managed by its sister company, Seminole Advisory Services, LLC (“SAS”). SAS is a registered investment advisor with the SEC and currently has several hundred million dollars in assets under management. Seminole provides debt and equity investments for renewable energy and commercial real estate transactions nationwide, specializing in short- and intermediate-term investments. For more information about The Seminole Companies please visit our website at http://www.seminolefinancialservices.com