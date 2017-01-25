Is this the end of “Who’s Next?”

"Not only is it difficult to find a Barber that offers appointments outside of office-hours but it’s also nearly impossible to find accurate and up-to-date ratings which point you towards the best in your area."

A unique new App allows local people in Birmingham to book a mobile Barber at a time and location to suit them, meaning no more queuing in the Barbers.

Capelli is an on-demand service that connects customers looking for a quality haircut - at a time and place that suits them - with highly skilled, professional local barbers. Capelli’s location-based technology, available on iPhone and Android, means customers can book a haircut wherever they are - be it at home, work or a hotel.

Greg and Co-founder Stuart decided to develop the App after becoming frustrated with the difficulty of booking a quality men’s haircut at times that suited them, with many Barber’s offering walk-in services on a weekend and weekday appointment slots during working hours. The lack of rating systems for Barber’s was also a big factor in the development of Capelli, as Greg explains,

“Not only is it difficult to find a Barber that offers appointments outside of office-hours but it’s also nearly impossible to find accurate and up-to-date ratings which point you towards the best in your area. Capelli allows users to rate every haircut and as such no matter where customers are in the country, whether they’re a local or simply in the area on business, they can be sure of a quality cut.”

Abigail Ward, from Solihull, is one of the Barbers offering their services in Birmingham via the Capelli App “I have worked in the Men's hairstyling and fashion industry for a number of years, always improving my skill set and expanding my knowledge of the latest trends and conversation making your mobile experience as professional and comfortable as possible.”

Another Barber available via Capelli is Adrian Haywood, who lives in Cannock, “I work to a very high level, take a lot of pride in everything I do and have been a British Barbers Association student barber of the year finalist and City and guilds Welsh student barber of the year finalist.”

Capelli say that a commitment to quality is an integral part of the business and Barbers signed up to the App are required to have professional barbering qualifications, on-the-job experience and all their own equipment.

“Capelli only uses Barbers with proper training and experience to ensure we give customers a quality service, with the rating system making it easy to see who is worth booking in your area. Whether you are looking for a haircut at home or are in an area you don’t know, perhaps on holiday or business in the UK, then Capelli allows you to book a haircut quickly, easily and safe in the knowledge they have got good ratings.”

To find out more or to download the Capelli app visit http://www.capelliapp.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Us

The Capelli App was an idea generated by myself (Gregory) and my business partner (Stuart). We both lead busy lives as I'm sure many people in work do, and struggle to make time to walk/drive to town and get a hair cut. Worst still, we both hate to queue. Most barbers don't accept bookings either. It was then we decided to build a mobile app that allows you to book a nearby barber, and have them come to you. It had to be simple, a few clicks, payment on your phone and its all done. We've seen a huge spike in these kind of on demand mobile services, people ordering food, taxi's and even amazon deliveries instantly to their door. For busy men, getting a hair cut in the evening at their home or hotel seems the next logical step.

Our Vision

The Capelli app is an on demand mobile barber booking platform. We connect customers with highly skilled, highly professional barbers in their area. Ideal for people short on time, or don't like to go into barber shops, the Capelli app is designed to bring quality haircuts to your door at a time that suits you.

Book a cut instantly, or select a date in the future (up to 7 days), select your local barber, and confirm.

The idea of the app is that the customer understands they are paying a premium, for an on demand quality service. The app has been designed to target customers who are willing to pay a little extra to have a haircut at a time and place that suits them. It's built in such a way that barbers always get paid their fee, a standard rate, and the additional money charged is down to Capelli, we can offer promotions and discounts to encourage user sharing, or push notify customers 6 weeks after their first cut, all ways we can help the modern busy man.