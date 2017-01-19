Ameriflex, one of the nation’s leading providers of consumer-driven benefits is partnering with Uber so that a greater number of employees nationwide can commute using uberPOOL, Uber’s low-cost carpooling product.

Whether by bus, train or car, commuters invest a lot of time and money to get to and from work, which can be daunting, uncomfortable and expensive. Through their new partnership, Ameriflex and Uber are aiming to make that experience more affordable for people who want to use uberPOOL to commute.

Effective immediately, eligible Ameriflex commuter benefits program participants will be able to use the pre-tax dollars tied to their employer’s commuter benefits plan to pay for uberPOOL rides.*

“Ameriflex saw a need in the market and jumped in to help build a solution to address that need through the application of our industry-leading card platform and payments technology,” said Ameriflex CEO William Short.

Ameriflex is one of a few benefits administrators currently offering UberPOOL across the growing list of metro areas where the service has been rolled out.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ameriflex to help riders in over a dozen cities have a more affordable commute,” said Ronak Trivedi, Product Manager, UberPOOL. “By allowing riders to use pre-tax benefits to pay for their UberPOOL commute, we’re able to work toward our goal of getting more people in fewer cars.”

The tax advantages associated with the programs administered by Ameriflex make it possible for employees to save up to 40 percent on everyday expenses associated with health care and child care, in addition to commuting costs, according to Ameriflex chief strategy officer Anne Richter.

“Ameriflex has always worked closely with our employer clients and partners like Uber to proactively identify opportunities to develop something new or improve upon existing technology in order to deliver a better experience to the millions of individuals who rely upon these benefits every day,” Richter said. “The end goal is to make it easier for employees to access their funds and realize the cost savings associated with these types of plans, while also making sure that as administrator, we’re keeping our clients in compliance with the rules that govern tax-advantaged benefits.”

*All claims for uberPOOL expenses are subject to federal rules regarding qualified transportation benefits (Consult Treas. Reg. 1.132-9 for more information).

