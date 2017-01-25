Clint Riley, President and CEO, Texas Center for Arts+Academics “I am deeply passionate about the arts," said Pamela King Acker. "We want to provide North Texas with the next generation of artists and community leaders.”

Clint Riley, president and chief executive officer at Texas Center for Arts + Academics (TXCAA), has announced the recent addition of Pamela King Acker as chief development officer for the Center.

Riley makes the announcement as newly titled president and chief executive officer of the Texas Center for Arts + Academics. He also serves as the board’s CEO and as the chief operating officer of the Center; formerly he held the title of executive director at TXCAA. The new titles and Riley’s expanded role were approved at the January 17, 2017, TXCAA board meeting.

“The title change for Clint Riley clears up and clarifies roles and responsibilities, further setting the stage for growth,” said TXCAA board chair Michael W. Wellbaum. “Pam’s addition to the leadership team, with her strong background and expertise, will help us do more, in more places and for more young people as we look to the future. It’s a very exciting time for our organization.”

Clint Riley joined TXCAA in 2012 after experience with Santa Fe Opera, among other illustrious institutions. He holds the MA/MBA from Southern Methodist University. As head of a public charter school, Riley has the responsibility of augmenting public funds – which are usually more limited than for traditional public schools – with private donations, a challenge he is confident will be embraced and fulfilled ably by his new director, Pam Acker.

“Pam brings a unique combination of professional musicianship, business acumen, and extensive experience in fundraising to Texas Center for Arts + Academics,” said Riley. “We couldn’t have invented a more suitably qualified individual to lead fundraising for our growing institution.”

Pamela King Acker has more than 16 years of professional fundraising experience with arts organizations and universities in North Texas. Most recently, she served as executive director of the Fort Worth Chorale of Schola Cantorum of Texas and as a senior consultant with Abbe & Associates. For seven years, she was development director for the University of North Texas College of Music and for two at the University of Texas at Arlington College of Liberal Arts. She began her fundraising career as director of foundation and grants for the Dallas Symphony Association. Pam is also a professional singer who has appeared with opera companies and orchestras throughout the United States. She holds a Master of Music from the Yale School of Music, Bachelor of Music from the University of Texas at Austin, and has taught voice at the University of North Texas and the University of Texas at Arlington as an adjunct voice instructor. Pam has long been an advocate and active volunteer for the arts in North Texas.

Riley Announce Addition of Pamela King Acker to TXCAA Staff - Add One

“I am deeply passionate about the arts,” she said. “My hope is to bring my many years of fundraising experience to TXCAA so they can grow their mission and provide North Texas with the next generation of artists and community leaders.”

Students at TXCAA receive rigorous academic and unparalleled artistic instruction. In addition to being the home of the world-renowned Texas Boys Choir, the Texas Center for Arts + Academics also encompasses Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts (FWAFA) and Texas School of the Arts (TeSA), both public charter schools, and the recently formed Texas Dance Conservatory. Texas Dance Conservatory offers dance classes and performance opportunities to youngsters from the community as well as for FWAFA and TeSA enrollees. Students apply or audition to enroll in the schools and programs. For more, visit ArtsAcademics.org.

The institution, originally founded in 1946 as Texas Boys Choir, is guided by a board of directors that includes officers Michael W. Wellbaum, chairman of the board; Katie Copeland, secretary; Melissa Goodroe, chair elect; Bill Lamkin, past chair. Fellow directors are Edward Brown, Anne Cox, Sylvia Dodson, Dr. Steven E. Johnson, Beth Lamb, and Linda Metcalf.

About Texas Center for Arts + Academics

One of the only organizations of its kind in the country and unique in North Texas, the Texas Center for Arts + Academics is squarely focused on youth development through an arts-based academic worldview. Through its combination of two conservatories, including Texas Boys Choir and Texas Dance Conservatory, and two academic institutions, Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts (FWAFA) and Texas School of the Arts (TeSA), Texas Center for Arts + Academics provides an arts-based curriculum that celebrates a child’s unique talents while simultaneously ensuring an arts-rich future. The Center exists to support a self-sustaining arts community through an arts-based academic education in its schools and high-quality artistic training in its conservatories. The schools and conservatory programs are based on two campuses in southwest Fort Worth. They are on the web at ArtsAcademics.org.