Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of video and audio products, is unveiling its ZW300UST laser phosphor, ultra short throw projector for the education market at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) this week (booth #1353). Designed specifically to meet the needs of the education industry, the ZW300UST combines a laser light source for virtually maintenance-free operation with superior reliability, flexibility and image quality.

The ZW300UST touts a small form factor and an ultra short throw ratio of .27, making it the ideal WXGA projector for space-constrained environments such as small classrooms, meeting rooms, boardrooms and digital signage applications. Expected to be available in Q2, the ZW300UST features:



Low Maintenance: By leveraging a cutting-edge laser phosphor light source, the ZW300UST provides great reliability with up to 20,000 hours of use and virtually maintenance-free operation.

Superior Image: With 3,000 lumens and a 22,000:1 contrast ratio, the laser ZW300UST produces rich, vibrant colors and deep blacks that outperform lamp-based projectors.

Ultra Short Throw: The ZU300UST has a throw ratio of just .27, allowing it to display a 115-inch image from only 19 inches away from the projection surface. The ultra short throw ratio not only gives it flexibility and limits room size constraints, but it also helps with image focus to produce a superior image.

Small Form Factor: Weighing less than 13 pounds and measuring only 15’’ x 5’’ x 12.5’’, the ZU300UST is the smallest laser phosphor projector in its class providing flexibility and versatility as it can easily be moved and adjusted to meet a variety of needs.

PC-Free USB: Featuring a built-in media player and 10-watt speaker, the ZW300UST delivers a full visual and audio experience for boardroom and classroom presentations without the use of a computer. The MHL-powered HDMI port also supports popular streaming and presentation dongles such as Amazon’s FireTV and Optoma’s HDCast Pro.

Flexible Mount: The ZW300UST provides a flexible mount featuring a unibody design, rotate, tilt and yaw for easy usage and a mounting template for simplified placement.

In addition to the new ZW300UST, Optoma is displaying an interactive laser curtain with the Optoma EH320USTi projector at FETC. This ultra short throw interactive projector is available now for an estimated street price of $1,999 through Optoma authorized dealers.

Optoma provides a wide range of projectors that fill a variety of education applications and installations. For more information about Optoma or any of its products, please visit http://www.optomausa.com/.

