Kamakura Named to World Finance 100

Kamakura Corporation reported Monday that the editors of World Finance magazine have named Kamakura Corporation to the World Finance 100 released earlier this month in London. The World Finance 100 is compiled by the editorial board at World Finance, in conjunction with reader recommendations, to honor "the very finest businesses and business leaders over the past year." This is the second time that Kamakura Corporation has been honored with the award. Kamakura Corporation is one of the world's leading risk management software and information providers with clients in over 43 countries around the world. Kamakura’s research and development is led by founder Dr. Donald R. van Deventer and Managing Director for Research Professor Robert A. Jarrow. The complete list of the members of the World Finance 100 can be found at http://worldfinance100.com/2016/. Other honorees of the 2016 World Finance 100 include Amazon, Insurance Australia Group, QNB, Boeing, Rio Tinto, Huawei, Unilever, Airbnb, Royal Bank of Canada, Tesla, Tencent, Quantas, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Research, and Google among others. Of the twelve sectors represented, financial services, retail and technology represent 54% of the 100 members.

Martin Zorn, President and Chief Operating Officer for Kamakura Corporation, said Monday, "The Kamakura management team would like to thank its many clients around the world and the readers of World Finance magazine for this very significant honor. In today's complex financial environment, analytical excellence, continuous improvement and flexibility are essential to success. Kamakura is extremely pleased to be associated with the firms named to the World Finance 100 for this year and honored to receive this recognition for the second time. Our dedication to innovation, accuracy and transparency in risk management information and software has been a hallmark of the firm for the last 26 years, and we are very grateful that this commitment has been recognized by the editors at World Finance."

About World Finance

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, enjoying a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of the most prominent and senior decision-makers around the world, as well as comprehensive airport, hotel and conference site distribution.

For more on World Finance, please see http://www.worldfinance.com.

About Kamakura Corporation

Founded in 1990, Honolulu-based Kamakura Corporation is a leading provider of risk management information, processing and software. Kamakura was named to the World Finance 100 by the Editor and readers of World Finance magazine in 2012 and 2016. In 2010, Kamakura was the only vendor to win 2 Credit Magazine innovation awards. Kamakura Risk Manager, first sold commercially in 1993 and now in version 8.1, is the first enterprise risk management system with users focused on credit risk, asset and liability management, market risk, stress testing, liquidity risk, counterparty credit risk, and capital allocation from a single software solution. The KRIS public firm default service was launched in 2002. The KRIS sovereign default service, the world’s first, was launched in 2008, and the KRIS non-public firm default service was offered beginning in 2011. Kamakura added its U.S. Bank default probability service in 2014. Kamakura has served more than 330 clients ranging in size from $1.5 billion to $1.6 trillion in assets. Kamakura’s risk management products are currently used in 43 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Australia, Japan, China, Korea, India and many other countries in Asia.

Kamakura has world-wide alliances with Fiserv (http://www.fiserv.com) and SCSK Corporation (http://www.scsk.jp/index_en.html) making Kamakura products available in almost every major city around the globe.

