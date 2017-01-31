The acquisition and implementation of Versiant’s Lynx Customer Service Portal for GCT Vancouver has allowed us to improve customer service through the real-time access of data and intuitive user interface. - Kwang Chen

Versiant, a long time implementation partner with Navis, is pleased to announce the Versiant Lynx Customer Service Portal 3.3.2 (CSP) has been validated as Navis Ready with N4 3.1. The Lynx CSP greatly enhances marine terminal customers’ interaction with their user community. Navis Ready partners provide trusted and validated software solutions that have been tested to work within a marine container terminal operating environment.

Versiant has 13 Lynx CSP terminals that are either in production or being implemented across North America, with over 40,000 registered users and processing tens of millions of terminal charges annually. The Lynx CSP integration with N4 is seamless and utilizes Navis APIs to provide a real time data exchange with N4, focusing on reducing customer service inquiries and trouble tickets at the terminal gate. This solution is available to be hosted by Versiant or located on premise.

“The acquisition and implementation of Versiant’s Lynx Customer Service Portal for GCT Vancouver has allowed us to improve customer service through the real-time access of data and intuitive user interface. Customers are able to submit bulk appointment requests, guarantee container charges and receive container based event notifications. The implementation of this solution was an important part of our strategy to provide faster access to data and increase efficiencies,” quoted Kwang Chen, VP of Terminal Support Services

The Lynx CSP portal provides real-time access for shipping lines, trucking companies and other BCOs and includes features such as:



Make appointments and submit Pre-Advices

Check import container availability with release notifications

Manage bookings

Pay terminal demurrage and ancillary fees online

Collect hazmat documentation

API integration

Enhanced reporting

Multi language and localization support: English, French, Portuguese, Spanish

The Lynx CSP solution adapts to any PC and mobile device with a responsive design architecture, and is virtually available with internet access.

Navis N4 is the most advanced TOS solution in the industry, and is flexible enough to allow customers to configure the product with the use of code injection, making it possible for terminal operators to support an unlimited variety of processes, integrations and business rules specific to their individual business needs.

Navis Ready partner solutions have been tested in a simulated environment to ensure that specific messages have integrated effectively with a specific version of Navis N4 terminal operating system (TOS). Customers choosing a Navis Ready partner will reduce the risks during project deployment as operators can verify the level of integration achieved along with the supported business process flows in advance.

