iLink LCD

PICA Product Development, the leading manufacturer of music/message on hold (MOH) equipment, announced today additional enhancements to its flagship product, the iLink LCD.

The iLink is a two-channel Internet downloadable messaging system for message-on-hold, background music and in-store messaging. With the latest technology in its MOH solution, PICA Product Development has shifted the existing boundaries in the marketplace.

The new features of the device include:



Play Log and Report - When activated, the iLink tracks the date and time every audio file that is played from the unit for seven days. This information is automatically uploaded to i-Connect Studio when the unit does a connect-back. This information then can be displayed in a report.

Dual Steaming - This feature allows for both Channel A and Channel B output to play two different streams simultaneously.

Streaming Failsafe - This feature will switchover to forward stored content on the unit if the stream fails and the internal buffer is emptied before it regains the stream data flow. Three forward songs will be played before the stream is rechecked for a valid relink of the stream. This feature works on both the Channel A and Channel B outputs.

Streaming Encoder Output - This new feature will take either forward stored content or another stream and recode it and make it available as a digital output from the unit’s LAN jack. As newer phone systems eliminate the analog RCA type of inputs, this new features expands the iLink’s integration into these types of installations. Currently, the iLink supports ShoutCAST/IceCAST types of decoders with more formats to come soon.

New Streaming LCD Indicators – These have been updated easier to understand indications have been added to the LCD display for streaming iLink units.

Blind WiFi Capability – iLinks have been upgraded to be compatible with blind wireless SSID networks.

Remote Reset - This new feature allows dealers to restart the unit without having the end-user get involved.

Genre Mode - This new feature allows the device to store samples of multiple music genres and allow the automatic inflation and deflation of content from the unit upon new user selections.

Improved Format Menus - Format and Reboot LCD menus have been updated to be more user friendly.

Improved WiFi Search - Improved WiFi search from the LCD menu has been added.

Extended Streaming Addresses – The iLink has been updated from the ability to store 10 streaming addresses to 20.

PICA Product Development has been designing and manufacturing music on hold, message on hold, instore messaging, background music and commercial scenting equipment for over 30 years. Headquartered in Derry, NH, their products are sold and distributed through a global network of approved and qualified dealers. For more information, please visit picapd.com or contact us at sales(at)picapd(dot)com.

Contact:

Stephanie Couture

scouture(at)picapd(dot)com

4 Ash Street Extension

Derry, NH 03038

603.425.1096

picapd.com