K’NEX Brands, the construction toy company where creativity clicks™ introduces 7 new building sets to its hugely popular Thrill Rides™ line. Designed to move fun-powered imaginations forward, the K’NEX Thrill Rides line of building sets invites children of all ages to create wow and bring amusements parks to life!

K’NEX Thrill Rides have been a favorite among fans since the line was introduced in 1992, and appeals to builders of all ages.

THRILL RIDES: Lunar Launch Roller Coaster™ Building Set

Interactive building fun is what you will get when you construct the Lunar Launch Roller Coaster Building Set! Use the 607 included K’NEX pieces to build this 4ft tall coaster, and when you are done use the stomp launcher mechanism to send the coaster car on an out-of-this-world orbital journey through the coaster track! Plus, instructions for a 2nd coaster can be downloaded from knex.com! Suggested retail price is $59.99. Ages9+. Models can be built one at a time. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

THRILL RIDES: Web Weaver Roller Coaster™ Building Set

What a wicked web you’ll weave when you set out to build this awesome coaster that goes from horizontal to vertical in an instant! The K’NEX Thrill Rides Web Weaver Roller Coaster Building Set includes 439 K’NEX parts and pieces, including glow-in-the-dark track and an air propelled, motorized spider-themed coaster car! Full-color, easy-to-follow building instructions are also included, plus download building instructions for a second coaster on knex.com! Suggested retail price is $69.99. Ages 9+. Models can be built one at a time. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

THRILL RIDES: Mecha Bite Roller Coaster™ Building Set

One of the most powerful warriors in the universe, the Mecha Bite Roller Coaster Building Set, from K'NEX, is ready for action. The slingshot launcher sends the coaster car up the hill and spiraling through the track! This set comes with over 350 parts, primarily rods & connectors, to build a K'NEX thrill ride! Suggested retail price is $24.97. Ages 7+. Available now exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

THRILL RIDES: Mecha Claw Roller Coaster™ Building Set

One of the most magical creatures in the universe, the Mecha Claw Roller Coaster Building Set, from K'NEX, is ready for action. The hour hand inspired, motorized coaster car lift sends the coaster car up the track and down a ride full of twists and turns. This set comes with over 300 parts, primarily rods and connectors, to build a K'NEX thrill ride! Suggested retail price is $24.97. Ages 7+. Available now exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

THRILL RIDES: Mecha Slash Roller Coaster™ Building Set

One of the strongest warriors in the universe, the Mecha Slash Ferris Wheel Building Set, from K'NEX, is ready for action. This motorized, rail-driven rotating Ferris Wheel can spin both clockwise and counterclockwise at two different speeds. This set comes with 344 parts, primarily rods and connectors, to build a K'NEX thrill ride. Suggested retail price is $24.97. Ages 7+. Available now exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

THRILL RIDES: Mecha Strike Roller Coaster™ Building Set

Protector of the universe, Mecha Strike is a mighty coaster ready for any builder! You can build with over 575 K'NEX parts and pieces including rods, connectors, and track to create this motorized snake theme roller coaster with over 18 feet of track. For more fun, download instructions for a second unique roller coaster build. Models can be built one at a time. Suggested retail price is $34.97. Ages 9+. Available now exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

THRILL RIDES: Kraken’s Revenge Roller Coaster™ Building Set

Argh matey - it's all hands-on deck for the Kraken's Revenge Roller Coaster Building Set. Build the coaster and then watch it zip through the twists and turns all to avoid the Kraken. With more than 555 K'NEX parts and pieces, including rods, connectors and track you can create a motorized coaster that stands over 2.5 feet tall and almost 3.5 feet wide. Then, download exclusive instructions for a second coaster model. Models can be built one at a time. Suggested retail price is $39.99. Ages 9+. Available now at Toys R Us, toysrus.com and at specialty retailers nationwide.

THRILL RIDES: Hornet Swarm Roller Coaster™ Building Set

Building the Hornet Swarm Roller Coaster is so much fun you will be buzzing about it for days! This amazing roller coaster building set includes 617 K’NEX parts, including a coaster car and 19 feet of track, and builds to be 2.6 feet tall! Download instructions for a 2nd coaster build, from knex.com! Suggested retail price is $49.99. Ages 9+. Models can be built one at a time. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

THRILL RIDES: Clock Work Roller Coaster Building Set

Tick, tick, tick, watch the as the motorized hour hand inspired lift launches the coaster car on an awe-dropping adventure over 16 feet of K’NEX track! Standing over 2½ feet high, the Clock Work Roller Coaster from K’NEX includes 305 made in the USA K’NEX rods and connectors, a motor and easy-to-follow building instructions. Requires 2 "AA" batteries (not included). Suggested retail price is $34.99. Ages 7+. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

THRILL RIDES: Infinite Journey Roller Coaster Building Set

Get ready for the ride of your life with the Infinite Journey Roller Coaster Building Set from K’NEX! Standing at over 2½ feet high, watch as the coaster car roars over the 16 feet of K’NEX track. Set includes a slingshot launcher, and 347 made in the USA K’NEX rods and connectors. Suggested retail price is $34.99. Ages 7+. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

THRILL RIDES: Revolution Ferris Wheel Building Set

Round and Round! This motorized, rail driven Ferris Wheel is the first of its kind. Standing over 2 feet high, the Revolution Ferris Wheel Building Set from K’NEX includes 344 K’NEX rods and connectors, along with a motor, and is sure to bring your child hours of building fun! Requires 2 "AA" batteries (not included). Suggested retail price is $34.99. Ages 7+. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

THRILL RIDES: 3-in-1 Classic Amusement Park Building Set

Right from the K’NEX vault, and a 2017 TOTY finalist, fans old and young will love constructing this classic K’NEX build! The 3-in-1 Classic Amusement Park Building Set includes 744 made in the USA rods and connectors, 1 motor and a detailed instruction booklet that offers 2 additional building ideas. Models can be built one at a time. Requires 2 "AA" batteries (not included). Ages 9+. Suggested retail price $54.99. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

THRILL RIDES: Big Ball Factory Building Set

Build a classic, nostalgic K'NEX model just like you remember with the Big Ball Factory Building Set! Over 3,100 classic K'NEX® pieces complete this gigantic ball machine that stands over 4 feet high! Watch as the 4 balls travel down 4 different paths - which way will the ball go next? Now featuring a motor, just turn the ball machine on and watch it go! Included are easy to follow instructions. You can even download instructions for an incredible Ferris Wheel model. Models can be build one at a time. Perfect for advanced builders ages 12+. Suggested retail price $299.99. Batteries not included. Available now on knex.com and at toy retailers nationwide.

About K’NEX Limited Partnership Group

Founded in 1992, K’NEX, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Brands International Co., LLC, did not set out to become an educational toy company. All it wanted to do was show kids that the only limit to building was the size of their imagination! 25 years later, K’NEX prides itself on connecting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math with imagination. STEAMagination™ can be found in every K’NEX set and with it building dreams become a fun-powered, 3-D reality! Winner of over 390 awards and recognitions, the K’NEX product line has building toys specially designed for every age group and skill level. The K’NEX family of brands includes IMAGINE Building Sets, Thrill Rides, K’NEX Education®, Kid K’NEX®, K-FORCE Build and Blast®, Mighty Makers®, Mario Kart™, Super Mario™, Plants vs. Zombies™, LINCOLN LOGS® and TINKERTOY® both under license from Hasbro, and more! From the living room to the board room, we are proud to help build the leaders of tomorrow! Join us at http://www.knex.com.