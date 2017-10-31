CannaServe "Often, businesses in the legal cannabis ancillary market have difficulty securing merchant card processing. Our partnership with AfirmPay, allows us to offer this unique benefit and a competitive advantage to businesses in this particular market space” says L. Gregory Loomar, Esq., CEO of Ancillary

Ancillary Business Consultants, Inc., and CannaServe™, a professional business advisory service, in association with AfirmPay, an industry leading merchant service provider, announced today an exclusive alliance, designed specifically to assist businesses in the legal cannabis ancillary and high-risk markets with a seamless, compliant, competitively priced merchant processing solution.

"Traditionally, businesses in the legal cannabis ancillary market sector and high risk industries have difficulty securing merchant card processing. We are excited about our partnership with AfirmPay, to offer this unique benefit to our existing members and a competitive advantage to businesses in the market space,” says L. Gregory Loomar, Esq., CEO of Ancillary Business Consultants, Inc.

“Our mission is to change the way business owners feel about merchant processing. We have been doing so by substantially reducing costs as well as providing a high level of customer service. Not only are we excited about our partnership with CannaServe™ and our processing solutions for this industry, but also, we have seen great success in chargeback and fraud protection,” says Chelsie Cooper, President of AfirmPay.

Many industry experts are comparing the marijuana business to the 1849 California gold rush, where successful businesses were formed and thrived by providing the ancillary business services needed to support the mining efforts. These businesses mitigated their risks by providing equipment, transportation, entertainment as well as other services, which were required by the minors, whether they struck gold or not. Ancillary Business Consultants, Inc., and CannaServe™ provide businesses and people with needed assistance and access to a comprehensive suite of specialized professionals and service providers, which are focused in this new emerging and rapidly growing market.