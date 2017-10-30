Colombia Tops Miami Real Estate Searches for Sixth Consecutive Month

Colombian consumers have posted the most global Miami real estate searches for six consecutive months, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). South Florida, a top destination for international home buyers, is the most-searched U.S. market by Realtor.com international consumers in August 2017.

Colombia registered 10.5 percent of all international searches on MIAMI’s portal, http://www.MiamiRealtors.com, in August 2017. Colombia has led the MIAMI property search rankings for six consecutive months and 16 of the last 21 months. Canada — a top international market for South Florida real estate — has now ranked in the top-five for five consecutive months.

“Miami’s growing arts and cultural scene is fueling its international real estate demand,” said Coral Gables Realtor Christopher Zoller, the 2017 MIAMI chairman of the board. “Miami remains the top destination for international home buyers.”

Top-10 countries visiting MiamiRealtors.com in August 2017:

Country and Share of International Searches

1. Colombia - 10.5%

2. Venezuela - 5.4%

3. Canada - 4.9%

4. Brazil - 4.1%

5. Spain - 3.8%

6. Argentina - 3.5%

7. France - 3.4%

8. India - 3.2%

9. Philippines - 2.9%

10. Mexico - 2.5%

Colombia: A Top Market for South Florida Real Estate

Colombian home buyers tied with Brazil in making the third-most international purchases in South Florida, according to the 2016 Profile of International Home Buyers of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members. Colombia had a 10 percent share of all international purchases in South Florida. Venezuela (15 percent) and Argentina (11 percent) finished first and second, respectively.

MIAMI again promoted its members, South Florida’s lifestyle and real estate market at Colombia’s largest property showcase, El XII Gran Salón Inmobiliario – Feria Internacional, on Aug. 24-27, 2017 in Bogotá, Colombia. MIAMI made a South Florida market presentation at the 12th annual expo, which attracted 30,000 visitors and 200 exhibitors.

Top-10 International Cities Visiting MiamiRealtors.com in August 2017

1. Bogotá, Colombia

2. Capital District, Venezuela

3. Quebec, Canada

4. Buenos Aires, Argentina

5. Ontario, Canada

6. Sao Paolo, Brazil

7. Antioquia, Colombia

8. Ile-de-France

9. Provence-Alps-Cote d'Azur, France

10. Madrid, Spain

New York Leads All States in Miami Real Estate Searches

New York registered the most domestic Miami web searches in August 2017. New York has led the rankings in three of the last four months. Georgia finished No. 2, its best finish since it ranked No. 1 in April 2017.

The top-10 U.S. states searching MiamiRealtors.com in August:

2017: 1) New York, 2) Georgia, 3) North Carolina, 4) California, 5) Texas, 6) Illinois, 7) Virginia, 8) Massachusetts, 9) New Jersey, 10) Michigan

2016: 1) New York, 2) Texas, 3) Georgia, 4) California, 5) Illinois, 6) Massachusetts, 7) Pennsylvania, 8) North Carolina, 9) New Jersey, 10) District of Columbia

Top-10 U.S. Cities Visiting MiamiRealtors.com in August 2017

1. New York City

2. Charlotte, NC

3. Atlanta

4. Chicago

5. Los Angeles

6. Houston

7. Dallas

8. Ashburn, VA

9. San Antonio, TX

10. Boston

South Florida is Most Searched U.S. Market by International Clients

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is the top-searched U.S. market by international consumers, according to Realtor.com August 2017 data. South Florida has ranked among the top-two U.S. markets for global demand for years.

Top-10 U.S. markets for international real estate demand: August 2017:

1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

3. Bellingham, WA

4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

6. Urban Honolulu, HI

7. El Centro, CA

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

10. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI

Top-10 countries driving international demand in South Florida: August 2017

1. Canada

2. Brazil

3. Argentina

4. United Kingdom

5. Colombia

6. Germany

7. France

8. Philippines

9. Mexico

10. Spain

South Florida ranked as a top-five market for consumers in five of the world’s six largest regions in August 2017. South Florida finished as South America’s most-searched U.S. market.



North America: 1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI; 3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX; 4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 5. Los Angeles

Northern Europe: 1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 3. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL; 4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 5. Lakeland, FL

Western Europe: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 4. Dallas; 5. Tampa

Australia and New Zealand: 1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA; 2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 3. Dallas; 4. Indianapolis, IN; 5. Chicago

South America: 1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL; 3. Los Angeles; 4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 5. Chicago, IL

Western Asia: 1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA; 2. Los Angeles; 3. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL; 4. Dallas; 5. Houston

