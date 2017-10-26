SMARTCITI Chooses WORKNET to Distribute Smart Pole to New Markets

SmartCiti Solutions Incorporated, the global Smart City Manufacturer, has announced it has signed an exclusive agreement with Worknet LLC to deliver SmartCiti’s award-winning Smart Pole solutions and technology to markets in three continents. The contract dictates Worknet will exclusively distribute the technology to particular markets in North America, the European Union, and Asia.

SmartCiti aims to expand its global footprint in smart pole technology, which it provides at a much lower cost point than its competitors, exceeding the others features and surpassing them in quality, while still allowing tower companies, municipalities and wireless service providers to afford an aesthetic and appealing look that blends easily within the city landscape. This, along with the brilliance of the Worknet data analytics services, makes a product creation that will be unparalleled within the global smart city marketplace.

SmartCiti Solutions, Inc. COO, James Lapham says, “We have been working directly with the Worknet team for some time now, both here in the US, Europe, and the Asian market; planning our engagements with the municipalities to be fruitful and it will be extremely beneficial not only to the carriers in these territories but to the governments, municipalities, and, most importantly, the citizens of these countries. The services and security made available by our conjoined products brings the best solution now available to the market. Our engineering management team has been carefully working with the Worknet team and our conclusions are clear: Worknet plans in combination with the SmartCiti Solutions is the perfect, truly smart city product for the urban environments and we are pleased to be working with, and supporting, Worknet as their prime strategic supply partner. What with carrier & tower leasing companies planning to expand at massive rates in the urban centers globally with the advent of DAS, Small Cell, and, soon, 5G, spending is on the rise and SmartCiti Solutions, Inc. and Worknet recognize a massive potential growth in their ability to capture greater global market share and truly make cities smart.”

SmartCiti Solutions, Inc. CEO, Philip Davies says, “This strategic agreement is perfectly placed with SmartCiti engineering and development capabilities and Worknet, with a proven and perfect product solution, I see a unique product for global applications, both government and municipal, DOT’s, and commercial carrier. I see a very successful relationship between our companies in the years to come.”

Worknet LLC CEO, Mike Maziarka says, “SmartCiti Solutions has created the ideal instrument for cities who choose to be part of the Smart City universe. Worknet’s focus of using deep learning and artificial intelligence to solve problems is perfectly aligned with what Smart Citi solutions has developed and is continually innovating. This is truly a perfect match of two company’s strengths.”

SmartCiti aims to become the leading seller of Smart Pole technology around the world. Through this partnership with Worknet, SmartCiti Solutions will be able to cater to the growing demand for smart poles in developed as well as developing economies in the three named continents.

About SmartCiti: SmartCiti Solutions is a smart city technology company focused on delivering tools to make urban areas smarter. Their key interests include developing smart telecommunications, manufacturing custom smart features for clients, and providing project management services for smart technology implementation in urban areas around the world. With manufacturing in the USA, Mexico, El Salvador, and now India, SmartCiti is well positioned globally to quickly deliver products to every continent at a price point our competitors are not even close to matching. You can learn more about SmartCiti Solutions on http://www.smartcitisolutions.com.

About Worknet: Worknet LLC is based in Florida and specializes in the full spectrum of transportation (i.e. vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian) focused data gathering, integration, analysis, and presentation/delivery using deep learning and artificial intelligence. Worknet data gathering includes, but is not limited to, vehicle counting with classifications, audio, air quality, pedestrian and bicycle counting, weather, and more. Examples include road surface quality data using a smartphone and bicycle path quality data generated from a GoPro Hero5. Worknet is also the provider of the proprietary and only commercially available vehicle make, model, color recognition solution being used primarily by digital billboard owners for targeted road side ad campaigns, this technology has been used by companies such as Porsche, Lexus, General Motors, Ford and Paramount Pictures (for Transformers 5 movie release). You can learn more about Worknet at http://www.worknetanalytics.com.