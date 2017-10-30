An entrepreneur himself, SEO training expert Chris Raulf will share proven and tested strategies that have helped him and many of his startup customers become profitable in less than six months.

Boulder SEO Marketing, a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping anyone learn search engine optimization, announced today that it is sponsoring 4GenNow, Denver’s 1st Intergenerational Entrepreneur Summit – connecting 4 Generations (Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X and Boomer). Company founder Chris Raulf will present a session entitled SEO and Digital Marketing for Startups. Additional information and registration are available by visiting https://4gennow.com.

Held at the University of Denver campus, the summit targets:



Entrepreneurs with an idea who are looking for an intergenerational business partner

Business owners looking for an intergenerational business partner

And business managers and C-suite executives who want a more harmonious and productive workplace when managing intergenerational employees from ages 18 to 60+ with diverse skills and motivations

Jim Sugarman, founder of 4GenNow, says: “Angel investors prefer to invest in startups with two or more co-founders with complementary skills and experiences.” He adds, “The problem is that most investors shy away from older entrepreneurs who are at the end of their careers as well as younger, less experienced business owners. Before our Summit, there simply was no other platform that matches younger and seasoned entrepreneurs – connecting 4 generations.”

“If you’re a startup, you know that search engine optimization and digital marketing play a crucial role in getting your business off the ground,” notes SEO training expert Chris Raulf. He continues, ”Yet, most startups don’t fully understand how to develop an effective online marketing strategy that will support their business for years to come.”

As part of the Summit, Chris will present a 45-minute session that will help attendees implement a sales-generating digital marketing strategy. An entrepreneur himself, Chris will share proven and tested strategies that have helped him and many of his startup customers become profitable in less than six months.

