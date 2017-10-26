YouCan Robotics Co., Ltd, a high-tech company focused on underwater robot R&D and manufacturing, launched their Indiegogo Campaign for the YouCan BlueWater 1 (YouCan BW1), a powerful underwater ROV Drone that lets anyone above-ground adventure into the ocean depths.

With a user-friendly controller, 4K Ultra-HD video capture, and 12MP camera, users can experience an underwater world in HD and capture vivid images. Youcan BW1’s camera films in 30FPS for smooth quality capture, and the camera can rotate +45° to see anything above or below. And, BW1’s battery will last for 3-5 hours at a time. Exploring ocean, lakes, rivers, and more has never been more easily accessible.

Depending on the perk, users will receive a 50-150m tether that connects to the BW1 to ensure a solid connection for video & camera footage. To operate, users must connect the tether to the drone and then use the YouCan app (iOS & Android) to connect to the BW1 WiFi extender. The drone will then transfer live images and videos for users to watch via their laptop, smartphone, or tablet. These devices also act as the drone’s means of navigation. Just like a video game, simply use the keyboard via the website, or attach the controller to a smartphone or tablet to navigate the seas.

The YouCan BW1 will dive down to 100m and comes with 3 propellers (2 horizontal, 1 vertical), 3 Knot speeds and 2 LED lights. The lights have a CCT range 2600K ~ 3200K & lighting intensity of 0-1200LM (continuous adjustment). In addition, a LED light rack mount lets users add more LED lights or it can be utilize as a mount for the GoPro.

More information can be found on the Indiegogo Campaign page where consumers can pre-order the drone. YouCan Bluewater 1 is available for a Super Early Bird price of $799, 52% off the MSRP, with drones estimated to ship December 2017: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/youcan-bw1-rov-drone-underwater-exploration-drone#/

About YouCan

YouCan Robotics Co., Ltd.,established in 2015, is a high-tech company focusing on underwater robot R&D and manufacturing, Engaged in becoming the world's leading underwater robot and intelligent underwater UAV solution provider.