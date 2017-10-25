Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP), premier North American publisher of audit, compliance and risk solutions, today announced the publication of Environmental Auditing: Air Quality Management in Yolo-Solano. The new guide provides audit checklists for the air quality management rules and regulations applicable to facilities located in the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District (YSAQMD), which covers all of Yolo County and the northeast portion of Solano County, including Vacaville, Dixon and Rio Vista. In general, local districts in California are responsible for developing and enforcing regulations for the control of stationary sources of emissions. This guide covers regulations established by the YSAQMD applicable to most manufacturing and service industry facilities, and also includes state-wide air quality rules that are applicable within the district. Coverage of federal air quality rules applicable in California is included within the Air Quality module of Environmental Auditing: Integrated Federal and California Compliance.

The following rulebooks are included with this publication:



YSAQMD General Requirements

Organic Compounds

Emissions Standards and Other Requirements (i.e., NSPS, HAPS, and NESHAPS)

State Wide Air Quality Requirements

This Yolo-Solano publication is offered in conjunction with Environmental Auditing: Integrated California and Federal Compliance Guide, which covers Federal Air Quality Management in California Bay Area and South Coast as well as other topic modules.

Developed by audit and compliance experts, Specialty Technical Consultants, these publications complement STP’s Federal and California Environmental Auditing guides and cover air quality requirements that apply broadly to a variety of industrial operations.

The guides are an essential resource for environmental and occupational health and safety professionals, attorneys, corporate counsel, air quality auditors, manufacturing companies, chemical companies, senior EHS management, and regulatory agencies.

The guides deliver the following benefits to users:

Field-tested by recognized experts

Help ensure compliance

Allow demonstration of due diligence

Help avoid citations and fines

Allow experienced auditors to expedite their assessment

Allow less experienced auditors to review detailed instructions

Save time and reduce compliance and audit costs

Customizable to site-specific requirements

Include Applicability Tables

Offer Pre-audit Preparation guidance

STP also provides Air Quality Management guidance for the following districts:



Bay District

South Coast

San Diego

Santa Barbara

About Specialty Technical Publishers

Specialty Technical Publishers (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, accounting, business practices, standards and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information and specialty websites.

About Specialty Technical Consultants

Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.

STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.