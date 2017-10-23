Positioned as a “liquor store solutions” company, it is BOTTLECAPPS’ goal to assist their clients with everything from marketing strategy and m-commerce, to branding and customer growth. These tasks are executed through the development of a custom mobile app branded specifically for the client’s liquor store. BOTTLECAPPS’ newest app feature is a rewards program that incentivizes store customers to act as brand ambassadors; spreading the word about the store and its brand new mobile app option!

Upon downloading the store’s app, customers are immediately prompted to “Check Out BOTTLECAPPS REWARDS to Earn Gifts and Prizes!” From there, customers are introduced to a list of Challenges that they complete for varying levels of points. These Challenges focus on growing the app user base organically through social media shares and the customer referring the store and the app to their circle of friends and family. BOTTLECAPPS REWARDS provides its clients optimum marketing exposure through the power of “word of mouth” and interactive mobile technology.

“Social proof-based marketing is one of the strongest and most effective means of promoting a company or brand, and with our new BOTTLECAPPS REWARDS feature

our stores are provided with the resource to grow their customer base from within, at little to no additional costs,” said Corey Gerstner, Sales and Marketing Manager at

BOTTLECAPPS.

Mobile commerce and subsequently, mobile marketing is quickly trending upwards across all retail industries. Experts predict that by 2020, m-commerce spending will have doubled that of traditional desktop e-commerce in the United States. Custom liquor store app builds by BOTTLECAPPS are available for both Apple IOS and Android phones and tablets across the U.S. and Canada.

Please visit http://www.bottlecapps.com for more information on how BOTTLECAPPS can help you and your business advance its sales and marketing efforts into the mobile age.

To download the Bottlecapps demo app : http://onelink.to/kdumcn (use smartphone)

BOTTLECAPPS Intro Video :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHmmPRjnYxw