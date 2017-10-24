"I can do all things through Christ" 4:13 black 100% silicon rubber wristband These high qualilty, simple wristbands remind wearers of the big promises made by their faith. -- Ron Reimann, President

SupportStore announces the immediate availability of the Verse-a-band brand of rubber wristbands designed and produced by SupportStore.

These new silicon rubber wristbands are debossed with core Christian bible verse messages, along with one color-filled cross, as a simple reminder band worn 24 hours a day. The series, in stock now, includes these messages:



Fear not, for I am with you Isaiah 41:10 purple rubber wristband with a white cross

God is with you wherever you go Joshua 1:9 white rubber wristband

I know the plans for you Jeremiah 29:11 black rubber wristband with a purple cross

No temptation has overtaken you I Corinthians 10:13 teal rubber wristband with a silver cross

Search me, O God, and know my heart Psalms 139:23-24 blue rubber wristband with a white cross

The Lord is my rock Psalms 18:2 grey rubber wristband with a white cross

Trust in the lord with all your heart Proverbs 3:5-6 black rubber wristband with a red cross

I can do all things through Christ - Phil: 4:13 black wristband with a white cross

Available in an adult size that fits most wrists, and packaged in an individual polybag, these 100% silicon rubber bands may be purchased by individuals in quantities as few as one, or Christian or church organizations with events or fundraisers in bulk quantities.

Price is $2.50 each, with quantity pricing displayed on the website and mobile app so orders can be placed online reflecting discounts for quantity purchases without having to request a special quote.

A portion of each sale is made available for donation to one of several charity organizations.

About SupportStore

SupportStore is an online only retailer of items people and businesses use to “shout out what they care about.”

Customers choose from 500 in-stock items that ship same day, and an assortment of Christian products, such as a “Pray” oval car magnet, silver fish for cars, or gold cross lapel pins. Customers can also choose to create a custom designed magnets in quantities of 125 or more, many delivering within 10 days.

With a total inventory of over 500,000 items, SupportStore supplies both consumers and businesses with products for fundraising events, awareness programs or memorials. SupportStore was founded in 1999, has 6 employees, a warehouse in St. Louis, and enables buyers to donate a portion of awareness item profits to charity.

###