Anyone can become depressed anytime. But the problems start to worsen when these feelings begin to affect your everyday life. According to statistics, depression affects 3.3 million American adults.

With increasing rates of stress and depression all across the world, Marshall Sylver, the leading business consultant and hypnotist, aims to use hypnosis as a tool to help people who are struggling emotionally. His Turning Point seminar on the 10th of November is focused to help individuals curb anxiety and depression.

The subconscious mind of an individual is like a huge memory bank. It stores almost everything that ever happens to a person. Marshall is skilled in reading the subconscious mind and a leading expert on subconscious reprogramming and compelling influence. His seminars offer programs to transform the lives of people. Holding seminars across the US, he is one of the most sought-after and highly knowledgeable speakers today.

Discussing the use of hypnosis to treat depression, Marshall Sylver said, “Depression has become a very common psychological disorder. It is about more than just feeling unhappy, fed up, and bored. Anyone can become depressed anytime. But the problems start to worsen when these feelings begin to affect your everyday life. According to statistics, depression affects 3.3 million American adults in a given year, which is approximately 1.5 percent of the total U.S. population aged 18 and above.With the appropriate support and correct treatment including hypnotherapy and counseling, we can help people overcome depression and other mental health conditions.”

Hypnotherapy as a treatment for depression targets the root cause of the problem and aims to develop good coping behaviors. People tend to suppress or forget their cause of depression, in most circumstances, because of its link with negative feelings. While it may be easy for people to suppress the occurring of an event on the conscious level, it is difficult for them to forget it on the subconscious level. Marshall Sylver’s Turning Point seminar helps people in transferring their fear into power, eliminating phobias and reducing stress.

Since hypnotherapy connects with the subconscious mind directly, Marshall Sylver’s Turning Point seminar addresses different issues and helps people improve their mood and self-esteem, to eventually get them their mental independence.

Marshall Sylver also offers other seminars such as Irresistible Influence, Financial Prosperity, and First Million.

About The Company

Marshall Sylver is a leading business hypnotist and consultant. He has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies, transforming businesses and training employees. Marshall also has a number of globally acclaimed books to his name. Currently, he offers training programs and seminars aimed at helping individuals, business owners and entrepreneurs.

Website: https://sylver.com/