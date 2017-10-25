With fall officially underway, it’s time to start preparing your facility for a drop in temperature. Tampa-based MaintenX International wants to offer local businesses some tips for commercial Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) maintenance.

“Your HVAC system is critical to keeping your facility a comfortable temperature as the weather begins to cool,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “Although the cold isn’t here yet, maintenance now is critical to be sure your system can run efficiently and keep you warm all season long.”

MaintenX and its network of knowledgeable and skilled technicians have been helping local businesses and organizations stay warm for more than 30 years. Below are a few maintenance tips to make sure your HVAC system is ready for any weather:

1. Keep your Filters Clean

Regularly changing your Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system’s air filters helps reduce the amount of air particles that enter your system. These particles can cause your HVAC coils and blowers to get dirty and clogged. This means your system has to work harder to heat your facility, which can increase your energy bill. By keeping air filters clean, you’re reducing the strain on your system and your wallet.

2. Check Outside

In addition to changing filters, it is important to check outside units for dirt and debris. Leaves, twigs, pollen, and grass clippings can all contribute to decrease efficiency. It is also good practice to trim back any plants or trees that have grown to be closer than 18 inches from an outdoor unit.

3. Call a Professional

You might feel uncomfortable maintaining a complex appliance like an HVAC system on your own. An experienced professional from a facility maintenance company like MaintenX may be what you need. MaintenX technicians can help properly program thermostats, clean and adjust blowers, and inspect condensate drains and electrical connections to keep your HVAC system running all season long.

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.