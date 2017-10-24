Steve Surkis Wins Five Star Mortgage Professional Award

Senior Mortgage Banker Steve Surkis Steve Surkis has been recognized as a winner for the second year in a row.

VIP Mortgage is proud to announce that Senior Mortgage Banker Steve Surkis has been recognized as a winner of the Five Star Mortgage Professional award for the second year in a row.

For this award, recent homebuyers, agents, escrow and title professionals are surveyed and asked to evaluate mortgage professionals they have worked with. Self-nominations are not accepted. The final list of Five Star Mortgage Professionals includes less than seven percent of the mortgage professionals in any given market.

About Steve Surkis

Steve Surkis has over 25 years of industry experience, with more than 17 of those years in mortgage lending. He has been with VIP Mortgage as a Senior Mortgage Broker since 2010.

About VIP Mortgage

VIP Mortgage is a full-service mortgage lender committed to restoring the reputation of the housing industry. V.I.P. Mortgage, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 145502. For state specific licensing, visit http://www.vipmtginc.com/national-licenses/.

###