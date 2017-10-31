We are truly excited to be working on this brand new initiative. It will serve an important avenue to enhance the Pittcon meeting while bringing a spotlight on the biggest innovations in the industry.

Pittcon is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with WebsEdge to bring unique insight into the Pittcon 2018 conference and expo. (February 26 – Mar. 1, Orlando, Florida, Orange County Convention Center) Pittcon TV will highlight some of the most exciting and important issues in analytical chemistry. The daily hour long news style television show will serve a diverse audience encompassing life sciences, pharmaceutical discovery and QA, food safety, environmental, bioterrorism and other emerging markets, which have a focus on laboratory science.

Onsite, Pittcon TV will film interviews, capture session highlights and hear conferee insights and reactions about the conference. It will feature prominent research from analytical chemists, laboratory managers and others in the scientific community. Pittcon TV will also broadcast dedicated pre-recorded slots which will feature in-depth reports from some of the leading academic research and industry initiatives. The broadcasts will be available on screens throughout the Orange County Convention Center, in selected hotel rooms, and online on the Pittcon website, YouTube, and social media.

The Head of Partnerships at WebsEdge, Tom Sapsted commented, “We are truly excited to be working on this brand new initiative. It will serve an important avenue to enhance the Pittcon meeting while bringing a spotlight on the biggest innovations in the industry.”

About Pittcon

Pittcon® is a registered trademark of The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy, a Pennsylvania non-profit organization. Co-sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, Pittcon is the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Proceeds from Pittcon fund science education and outreach at all levels, kindergarten through adult. Pittcon donates more than a million dollars a year to provide financial and administrative support for various science outreach activities including science equipment grants, research grants, scholarships and internships for students, awards to teachers and professors, and grants to public science centers, libraries and museums. Visit http://www.pittcon.org for more information.

About Websedge

WebsEdge has a track record of working with leading associations and not-for-profits to create customized conference TV shows. In the science and technology space, WebsEdge currently works with organizations such as the American Physical Society and the American Society of Engineering Education.

For more information about how to get involved in sponsored case study films, please contact Tom Sapsted, Head of Partnerships at WebsEdge- tom@websedge.com