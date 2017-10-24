Swhey Introduces New ALKAMIST Superfood Powder for Women

“We are looking to identify the common goals between nutrition and beauty markets, and help fill the void and be a leader in that space. Our motto is ‘Eat beautiful, feel beautiful, stay beautiful.’”

Trying to lose weight, feel better and look fabulous, ladies? Swhey’s new ALKAMIST organic multivitamin and green superfood powder can help with just that.

ALKAMIST is a complex superfood loaded with everything to keep a busy woman in top shape – all with just 44 calories per serving. The powder is loaded with 15 grams of protein to help feel full for hours while helping to balance pH levels, give a dose of fiber for regularity and even give a boost to mood.

“This is the ultimate organic multivitamin, formulated to enhance both your mood and your beauty,” Swhey founder Sam Shah said. “It’s pro-alkaline for pH balance restoration, antioxidants to help keep your skin and hair healthy, adaptogens to boost your mood, fiber for digestion, and cleansing properties for anti-aging – all in just 44 calories per serving.”

The health and beauty market is currently exploding due to mainstream consumers but the biggest problem, perhaps, is the industry hasn’t made itself over to fit consumers of all tastes. That’s where Swhey steps in to fill a specific market void.

“Swhey is a company founded as a means to bridge the gap between mainstream consumers and industry. Meaning, most consumers don’t care for a big, bulky bodybuilder supplements and packaging, and they don’t care for that chalky or grassy flavor,” Shah said. “We recognize that many people eat right and dedicate themselves to a rigorous workout, not for a healthy liver but rather to exude confidence at the beach or when they want to dress up and go out.

“We are looking to identify the common goals between nutrition and beauty markets, and help fill the void and be a leader in that space. Our motto is ‘Eat beautiful, feel beautiful, stay beautiful.’”

For more information on ALKAMIST and other Swhey products, visit http://www.swhey.com.