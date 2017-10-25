Avitus, Inc. President Don Reile Congratulates Employee of the Quarter Dedria (Spoon) Barker Dedria, or Spoon, uses her expertise and work ethic to help clients and coworkers in every way she can. That epitomizes what we are doing here at Avitus Group. We want to provide our clients with the best service we can, and we do whatever we can to make that happen.

International professional services provider Avitus Group and the Employee of the Quarter Committee have chosen Dedria (Spoon) Barker as the company’s Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2017. Barker typifies the work ethic, helpful demeanor and client-focused character of Avitus Group as a whole.

Avitus Group’s employee of the quarter program recognizes employees who make significant contributions to Avitus Group and its customers. Employees of the Quarter receive a paid day off, $150 gift certificate and $50 credit towards Avitus Group apparel.

“Our mission at Avitus Group is to have top-notch services backed by an extremely high level of customer service,” says Avitus Group Public Relations Manager Dianne Parker. “We want excellent service for our clients and great teamwork with coworkers, which serves our clients.”

Barker is a Payroll Specialist with a Fundamental Payroll Certification through the American Payroll Association (APA) and membership in the local APA chapter representing Avitus Group’s Alaska offices. She began working at Avitus Group just over two years ago.

“Spoon has always worked hard and taken on extra responsibilities whenever the situation calls for it,” says Avitus Group Recruiting Specialist and member of the Employee of the Quarter Committee Teal Francis. “She is our go-to person for two of the software programs we use, and she’s always happy to share her expertise.”

While her given name is Dedria, Barker says she earned the nickname Spoon on the day she was born. Everyone said she was so tiny, she could fit into a teaspoon—the nickname stuck, and she’s been Spoon ever since.

“Dedria, or Spoon, uses her expertise and work ethic to help clients and coworkers in every way she can,” says Avitus Group President Don Reile. “That epitomizes what we are doing here at Avitus Group. We want to provide our clients with the best service we can, and we do whatever we can to make that happen.”

"I am honored by the recognition of my peers," says Avitus Group Payroll Specialist and Employee of the Quarter recipient Dedria Barker. "Avitus Group has afforded me the opportunity to grow, not only in customer service and payroll, but in my personal life as well. I look forward to going to work daily and I work with the very best people. My team is amazing! It has been incredible to watch the growth of our company and to be a part of it. Thank you for always supporting me!"

“Dedria has all the qualities of the ideal Avitus Group employee,” says Avitus Group Director of Operations Alaska Dee Hudson. “Always willing to help, stay late if need be, pick up the slack whenever necessary and, of course, do it all with a ready smile and friendly word. These are the kinds of employees walking our halls.”

About Avitus Group

Avitus Group is a worldwide company that simplifies, strengthens and grows businesses by providing 'back office' support (payroll, accounting, taxes, recruiting, information technology, human resources and much more). When a business uses Avitus Group, all of the necessary yet burdensome functions of the business become Avitus Group's responsibility, so the business can focus on what it does best. Avitus Group serves clients nationwide through regional office locations from coast to coast. The company also serves international clients around the globe.