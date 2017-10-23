Dr. Randy Shepard, author of Peak Performance Leadership, released a new mobile app called IdentiMap, which enables a user to identify their unique personality style in less than 3 minutes. The App will help companies match candidates with a corporate culture and assist management in identifying the best mix of personality styles for a project team.

This App enables a user to identify the ideal behavioral attitude most suited for an employment position in a company, to compare a person’s characteristics with several prospective candidates, to compute the gaps between the various candidate scores and to use applied analytics to compute the likelihood that a candidate will fit the target position in the company culture.

IdentiMap (patent pending) is based on Dr. Shepard’s research on leadership styles and uses a proprietary mathematical model that compares and ranks the results of a user’s profile with the profiles of more than 100 other styles from a career library. IdentiMap was developed with Lazarus Software Corp. a nationally recognized boutique software development company.

Dr. Shepard said, “IdentiMap should eliminate many hiring mistakes and help people find their best career.” Ryan Walker, president of Lazarus Software and first licensor of the product, said, “This product should help a business owner select the best person to fit into a company’s culture.” IdentiMap is available for both Android on Google Play and iOS at the Apple App store.

Dr. Randy Shepard is a nationally-known management consultant, trainer, and speaker. His clients have included such corporate giants as AT&T, Sprint and Nortel Networks. Dr. Shepard conducts personal and corporate growth seminars to equip people with the practical tools for leadership, teamwork, conflict resolution, and employee motivation. (http://www.drrandyshepard.com)

Lazarus Software Corp. is a mobile solutions company that provides enterprise solutions centered around a client’s target audiences. Located near Omaha, Nebraska, the company has been developing customized commercial software applications for more than 10 years for prominent firms such as Marriott Corporation and technology companies. (http://www.lazarussoftware.com)

For more information, contact Dr. Shepard at 816-739-9894 or email at drrshepard(at)yahoo(dot)com Contact Lazarus Software Corp. at 239-285-5892.