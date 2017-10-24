WatchMojo, the most successful media brand on YouTube, with 9 billion all-time video views and 15 million subscribers, is expanding the footprint of WM Studios to diversify its creation and delivery of scripted, non-scripted and branded content. As part of this initiative, WatchMojo has tapped producer John Heinsen of Bunnygraph Entertainment as Executive Director of Development, West Coast. WatchMojo is also intensifying its production efforts by signing with The Gersh Agency in Los Angeles.

Led by seasoned professionals in the fields of film production, broadcasting, publishing and television, WatchMojo Studios’ goal is to continue to produce compelling content for its massive viewership while forging high profile co-development and co-producing partnerships to expand its storytelling capacities to more traditional mediums.

WatchMojo Studios has already optioned a TV drama concept to LA-based Sonar Entertainment. In the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2017, WatchMojo Studios developed and produced The Lineup, a sports game show designed to live both online and on television which went on to win a Telly Awards in the Best Digital Series category. WatchMojo studios also distributed, on its main channel, The Bolt To E3: this online branded series, in partnership with Chevy, NVIDIA, and Nintendo, sent four gamers on an epic road trip to the coveted E3 gaming convention. Last but not least, it produced two live concerts in New York City and London at YouTube Spaces.

Heinsen will be responsible for helping to shape WatchMojo’s development slate, as well as unique cross-platform content partnerships. He will also oversee production as needed, reporting to WatchMojo Studios General Manager Rosie Komadina.

WatchMojo CEO and Founder Ashkan Karbasfrooshan notes:

At a time when the distribution industry faces major disruption, WatchMojo is a successful and independent content producer, completely at home in the evolving digital landscape. As such, WatchMojo is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the shift in the marketplace. John's experience as a Fox Programming Executive, matched with his tenure as Transmedia Producer for the Academy Awards (ABC), make him a perfect fit for WatchMojo's new efforts in LA.

Adds Heinsen:

From brands to broadcasters, community has always been a key element of success around content. It's an exciting time for companies like WatchMojo to bring our expertise with online video to create new content and distribution models in the traditional marketplace.

In addition to his tenure at FOX and ABC, Heinsen is the former Vice President of New Media for the Producers Guild of America.

About WatchMojo:

With over 15 million subscribers on its flagship English-language channel (http://www.youtube.com/WatchMojo), and 9 billion all-time video views, WatchMojo is the ninth-largest channel on YouTube. The most successful media brand ever built on the platform, WatchMojo is the colossus of the Top 10 countdown list format, generating over a billion minutes of watch time each month. Its affiliate channels, MsMojo and JrMojo, as well as its multiple international channels (including Spanish, French and German) add another 4 million subscribers, for a total of 19 million across the brand. The company, founded in 2006, is privately held and headquartered in Montreal, Canada.