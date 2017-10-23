Threadless Expands Artist Community by Acquiring Bucketfeet

We’re giving artists a whole new way to feature their art and to do what Threadless has always set out to do: make great together.

Threadless, the global design community best known for their graphic apparel and accessories, has acquired direct to consumer shoe brand, Bucketfeet. Building on the success of Artist Shops, Threadless acquired Bucketfeet to expand their product line from a vast collection of apparel, home, and accessory items into high quality, on-demand manufactured shoes. Artist Shops allows anyone to set up their own store for free with Threadless handling all of the logistics like manufacturing, order fulfillment, and customer service.

“We have similar goals,” said Threadless founder and CEO, Jake Nickell. “Threadless was founded in 2000 to support independent artists through apparel, Bucketfeet was founded in 2011 to support independent artists through footwear. By combining our communities and resources, we’re giving artists a whole new way to feature their art and to do what Threadless has always set out to do: make great together.”

Threadless & Bucketfeet recently launched a collaboration, offering a limited collection of footwear featuring Threadless designs exclusively available on Bucketfeet’s website. Bucketfeet’s extremely high quality shoes made to order from scratch are a natural fit with Threadless’ artists and designs. The process of construction allows for designs to be printed before the shoe is created, thus maintaining print quality throughout the manufacturing process.

"Threadless is the godfather of artist-designed eCommerce. We wanted to partner with a company that allowed us to scale our own Bucketfeet brand globally and much more rapidly,” said Bucketfeet co-founder, Raaja Nemani. "Together, we will immediately be the global leader in on-demand footwear manufacturing."

Bucketfeet’s online shop will continue to remain open through the holidays. Threadless will slowly integrate Bucketfeet’s shop and collections onto http://www.threadless.com in the new year. Until then, Bucketfeet’s online store will function independently and remain fully shoppable through the transition.

“When we heard Threadless was interested in acquiring Bucketfeet, our first thought was: ‘they are literally the perfect company to take over,’” said Bucketfeet’s co-founder and chief artist, Aaron Firestein. “Threadless is a company that has dedicated itself to empowering and working with artists all over the world. As an artist first and foremost, I really could not be more thrilled to have them continue our legacy.”

Customers and fans are encouraged to visit http://www.bucketfeet.com to see the full collection of designs and shoes. Artists are encouraged to visit http://www.threadless.com and sign up to be notified when shoes become available in Artist Shops.

For more information, visit: http://www.threadless.com and http://www.bucketfeet.com

For the media kit, visit: http://bit.ly/2kBKu0V

About Threadless

Threadless is an online creative community that makes, supports, and buys great art. Thousands of independent artists worldwide submit their designs to be scored and picked. The designs that score the highest within the community get made into t-shirts, bags, wall art, and a wide selection of home, apparel, and accessory items. Founded in 2000, the Threadless mission has always been to support artists. From t-shirts, to adding home and accessory items, and now with the newest addition, Artist Shops where people can create their very own online store, their goal has always been to help creatives succeed. When people buy from Threadless, they are supporting the artist who created the designs.

About Bucketfeet

Bucketfeet is a footwear company that collaborates with a global community of artists to design handmade-to-order shoes, spark conversations, and create a brighter world. With a network of 40,000 artists from more than 120 countries, Bucketfeet empowers artists to share their stories and perspectives using the universal language of art and the shoe as their canvas. Artists earn royalties for their unique designs, which are manufactured and sold by Bucketfeet. Through an on-demand supply chain, the company is disrupting traditional manufacturing cycles and redefining the $300B footwear industry. Bucketfeet was founded in 2011 by Raaja Nemani and Aaron Firestein and is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, visit http://www.bucketfeet.com.

