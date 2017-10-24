High-Performance USB-Controlled PLL Synthesizers “Our six new USB-controlled PLL frequency synthesizers provide designers with an array of features ideal for test and measurement applications. Each model is ready to ship, complete with downloadable user manual, accessory cables and command control software,” said Tim Galla, Product Manager

Fairview Microwave Inc., a supplier of on-demand microwave and RF components, has launched a new line of USB-controlled, phase locked loop (PLL) frequency synthesizers. In RF and Microwave communications systems where signal integrity is priority, PLL synthesizers offer superior frequency stability and accuracy with exceptional phase noise characteristics that allow components in the signal chain to perform at their optimal levels. These new PLL synthesizers are ideal for applications that involve electronic warfare, signal generators, benchtop test and measurement and microwave radios.

Fairview’s six new PLL frequency synthesizer models are compact, rugged, SMA-connectorized designs that support USB 2.0 interface with a PC computer supplying DC power and GUI command control. They cover a broad range of frequency bands from 25 MHz to 27 GHz. These models deliver output attenuation that is adjustable up to 50 dB in 1 dB steps and high output power levels ranging from +10 dBm to +19 dBm typical. Phase noise is as low as -108 dBc/Hz at 100 MHz offset and phase locked speed is 1 msec typical.

These synthesizer models also feature a 50 MHz internal frequency source and optional external reference with supplied cable. Frequency resolution can be adjusted using either integer (default) or fractional modes with resolution to a step size down to 1 MHz. Modules support RF power disable, phase locking and unlocking, and functional LED indicators that confirm a USB connection. These PLL frequency synthesizers are RoHS and Reach compliant and are classified as EAR99. A comprehensive user manual and VISA compliant software package can be downloaded from the Fairview website.

“Our six new USB-controlled PLL frequency synthesizers provide designers with an array of features ideal for test and measurement applications. Each model is ready to ship, complete with downloadable user manual, accessory cables and command control software,” said Tim Galla, Product Manager at Fairview.

Fairview’s USB-controlled PLL synthesizers are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/high-performance-usb-controlled-pll-synthesizers.html.

For inquiries, Fairview can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company’s ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936 x1174