Customers can take advantage of DataTerrain’s the conversion solution to preserve years of efforts in designing the Oracle Discoverer workbooks. DataTerrain's technical team also provides experience and expertise to build new reports in either of the target environments.

DataTerrain a leader in Business Intelligence migration solutions, announced the launch of a reports conversion solution for customers who are migrating Oracle Discoverer reports to OBIEE 11g.

Dataterrain’s automation tool, which forms the core of the conversion solution enables customers with Oracle Discoverer workbooks to migrate accurately to OBIEE reports. The report analysis component of automation tool examines all the elements, identifies the missing elements and provides a detailed log that can be used for pinpointed analysis to narrow down to report migration issues. Dataterrain’s experts can help recommend solutions for the compatibility issues and resolve.

The conversion solution includes the conversion of the Discoverer metadata EUL into OBIEE metadata RPD. The individual business areas will be converted into the target environment metadata.

Customers can take advantage of DataTerrain’s the conversion solution to preserve years of efforts in designing the Oracle Discoverer workbooks. DataTerrain's technical team also provides experience and expertise to build new reports in either of the target environments.

Interested to know further? - For a limited time, Dataterrain offers to analyze a set of your reports, metadata and demo a proof of concept using their framework and automation tool at no cost! Please contact connect@dataterrain.com for a free proof of concept to have direct real-time experience.