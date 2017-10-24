Yusen Logistics to Provide Supply Chain Services for Haier

"Yusen Logistics’ strong network offers us the high levels of experience and service in the storage, handling and delivery of our goods with a personal and hands-on approach that we know will deliver a service of excellence that reflects our products," said Dave Yearsley, Haier.

Yusen Logistics UK is partnering with Haier to provide nationwide distribution of the company’s complete product range.

Haier, a Chinese white goods company, is one of the world’s leading brands of major household appliances with markets across more than 100 countries and regions. With a focus on excellent product quality, Haier now looks to relaunch into the European market. To support its ambitious growth plans for the UK, Haier has partnered with Yusen Logistics UK to provide its customers with the high-level service their quality products require.

Working closely with Haier, Yusen Logistics UK has designed a full end-to-end logistics service, including inbound support, storage, distribution and a reverse logistics solution providing full tracking, control and reworking of returned goods to grade A standard wherever possible.

On selecting Yusen Logistics UK as its new partner, Dave Yearsley, Managing Director for Haier UK and Ireland, stated: “In order to increase our market presence in the UK, we need the reliability and experience of a logistics partner that understands the market and our products, with a proven track record. Yusen Logistics’ strong white goods network offers us the high levels of experience and service in the storage, handling and delivery of our goods with a personal and hands-on approach that we know will deliver a service of excellence that reflects our products.”

Khalil Ashong, Contract Manager for Yusen Logistics UK, commented: “Following a smooth implementation process, we now look to further build upon the success of our relationship with Haier. Our service focuses on 100% product integrity, careful handling procedures, and trade delivery times that we believe will benefit Haier and their customers alike.”

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics and transportation provider that delivers custom supply chain solutions through one of the largest air, ocean and land transportation networks. We have over 500 offices in 42 countries and regions, with more than 20,000 employees at your service. Combining our services gives you greater control over your supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.yusen-logistics.com.