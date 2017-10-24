Public Service Credit Union (PSCU) is proud to recognize its three most recent graduates of Western CUNA Management School: Stan Foust, Director of Application Management; Jacob Phillips, Director of Business Intelligence; and Chris Stengle, Director of Business Development.

For more than 50 years, the Western CUNA Management School has provided a powerful curriculum, preparing today’s and tomorrow’s leaders with the depth and breadth they need to contribute to their credit union’s success and their own personal career goals. The curriculum covers Strategic Planning, Operations, Finance, Marketing, Lending, Human Resources, Technology, Business Development, Economics, Business Law, Communications, Leadership, and much more.

“We are proud of our recent graduates,” said Todd Marksberry, PSCU President & CEO. “This is quite a commitment of time and an incredible professional accomplishment.” The academic training takes place over three, yearly, two-week terms at Pomona College in Claremont, CA.

“I’m especially grateful to PSCU and our members for the opportunity to sharpen my skills,” said recent graduate Jacob Phillips. “This program enables us to keep abreast of the latest trends within the credit union movement. Most importantly, the school reinforces the mission of PSCU by compelling students to love their members, serving all with both head and heart.” Phillips graduated with High Honors from the program and has been an employee at PSCU for more than nine years. His most recent position was as a Lending Application Analyst prior to being promoted to Director of Business Intelligence in July 2017.

The recent graduates join more than a dozen other PSCU employees that have completed the academic training. “It’s a winning investment,” said Marksberry. “In addition to receiving solid academic training, our staff establishes strong professional bonds within the credit union movement that benefit themselves, PSCU, and the communities we serve.”

Ben Greiving Promoted to PSCU Chief of Staff & General Counsel

PSCU is proud to announce the promotion of Ben Greiving to the position of Chief of Staff & General Counsel.

Greiving will be responsible for all legal matters for the credit union, along with strategic planning, project management, and compliance. In addition, he will continue to provide support and counsel to the PSCU Board of Directors and executive management.

Greiving has served PSCU for 7 years as a legal, compliance, ERM, strategic planning, and project management professional. He was promoted to VP of Strategy & Chief of Staff for the Colorado credit union in 2016 after serving almost 6 years as Staff Attorney.

A practicing attorney with a JD from Florida State University College of Law, Greiving graduated with honors from Western CUNA Management School in 2016.

About Public Service Credit Union (http://pscu.org)

Public Service Credit Union (PSCU) has been safe, secure, and insured for the past 79 years. Today, PSCU holds assets in excess of $2.3 billion and has more than 224,000 members. PSCU provides a full array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and online and mobile banking options. Members can access their accounts and conduct transactions at PSCU’s 28 branches, and at over 200 shared branch locations throughout Colorado. In addition, through the credit union’s partnership with the CO-OP network, members have surcharge-free access to more than 30,000 ATMs across the country.