Ristrah Natural Vegan Hair Care

75% of women color their hair according to Statisticbrain. The men’s market share at 12% shows increasing growth. However, there are very few Natural Vegan products or hair color accessories online that prevent or remove Hair Color stains on the skin. Ristrah’s patent pending Natural and Vegan Schild Hair Color Stain Protector and Schild Natural Hair Color Stain Remover fill this void. Ristrah’s products are Natural, Vegan and free from Parabens, Sulfates, PEGS, Phthalates, Silicones, Ammonia, Petrochemicals and synthetic fragrances.

Schild Hair Color Stain Protector helps prevent the messy hair color stains on the skin. Made from Jojoba oil, Coconut oil, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Shea butter, this 100% natural vegan product prevents stains on the skin by creating a shield around the hairline. Apply the product around the hairline before using hair color. Jojoba Oil in the product is good for sensitive skin.

It is a common problem to experience some stubborn stains on the skin when coloring hair without a protector. Schild Natural Hair Color Remover is made of Witch Hazel, Vegetable Glycerine and Green Tea extract and gently removes hair color stains from the skin. The anti-inflammatory property of Witch Hazel protects the skin. Apply the product on to a cotton pad and gently rub the stained areas to remove excess hair color on the skin.

Chemical ingredients in hair color can cause dry, itchy scalp. Ristrah Natural Scalp Serum for dry hair and scalp provides an effective solution to this common problem. Formulated with Vitamin B5, Lupine Extract, Clover Extract, Aloe and Hibiscus, it helps relieve dry itchy, irritated scalp, moisturize and maintain a healthy scalp.

About Ristrah: The natural, vegan products from Ristrah are the results of years spent in the lab by the Research & Development team and feedback from customers. Ristrah believes in promoting the wellness of men and women by creating natural products which are innovative, unique and economical. The products are manufactured in USA.