Azuga, the leading global provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, today announced that Terminix Service Inc., a locally owned and operated franchise of The Terminix International Company, L.P. with operations in South Carolina, western North Carolina and regions of Georgia, has installed Azuga Fleet in over 300 fleet vehicles to improve fleet safety management and encourage safe driving behaviors. Terminix Service selected Azuga’s award-winning fleet tracking program, Azuga Fleet, for its comprehensive GPS tracking functionality; its driver behavior solutions, and engine diagnostic reporting.

“Azuga Fleet provides us with greater visibility into our day-to-day vehicle operations and has been a very helpful addition to our overall fleet safety management program,” said David Knick, training and technical supervisor for Terminix Service. “With Azuga Fleet we can now focus on driver safety coaching and recognition using individual driver scores to identify behavior. Parallel to that, we can also manage and service our fleet quickly and efficiently based on proactive alerts such as check engine lights, battery health and scheduled preventative maintenance.”

Improving technicians’ driving habits is a top concern for businesses in the pest control industry, as vehicle accidents typically cost employers an average of $24,000 per wreck according to the National Safety Council, not including impacts on workers’ comp, vehicle insurance and other operating costs.

“Our insurance company strongly supports the use of telematics devices to aid in the reduction of vehicle accidents. Azuga’s comprehensive driver platform and willingness to customize its solutions to our needs will ultimately help us in the long run, since having educated, engaged and safe technicians operating our vehicles can only be a win for our company,” added Knick.

Utilizing Azuga Fleet’s telematics data, businesses can easily identify unsafe driving habits, such as distracted driving and speeding, and give drivers the tools they need to correct these behaviors, along with incentivized rewards tied to improvement. Additionally, by generating reports that demonstrate its technicians are practicing safe driving behaviors, pest control businesses can also work with their insurance carrier on premium reductions.

“We like Azuga's approach to driver safety, which combines driver scorecards, proactive driver alerts, gamification and rewards,” said Linda Midyett, director of loss prevention at PestSure, which provides comprehensive insurance coverage for numerous pest control companies. “We expect that increased driver competition on safety scores will help our pest control customers to realize safer fleets.”

“Azuga’s technology is the first fleet tracking platform to use rewards-driven telematics combined with gamification and big data to motivate mobile workers to make smarter, safer driving decisions,” said Ananth Rani, co-founder and CEO of Azuga. “We’re thrilled that Terminix Service chose to embrace the next-generation of fleet tracking technology to support its overall fleet safety management program, and we look forward to partnering with other pest control businesses to do the same.”

