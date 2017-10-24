The Competency Manager embraces the fact that there are many ways for people to learn, achieve, and demonstrate competency to a set of requirements

VNA Care, the Commonwealth’s largest non-hospital based home care and hospice provider, has chosen to transfer their employee training and compliance management program to the Competency Manager. The transition allows VNA Care to embrace the current best practices in workforce development and integrates aspects of their current in-field training process. This switch will help VNA Care to prioritize employee competency and emphasize the importance of compliance and risk management across the organization.

Built to address the intricacies of regulatory compliance, the Competency Manager is well suited for the healthcare industry and specific needs of VNA Care. The Competency Manager embraces the fact that there are many ways for people to learn, achieve, and demonstrate competency to a set of requirements. The system demonstrates competency through numerous methods including witnessing, mentoring, self-assessment, and classic training (LMS activity). Designed for enterprise efficiency, managers have complete visibility of their team’s progress, requirements and time-tables while employees are incented through assignments, goal setting and award programs.

Jay Fredkin CEO of CABEM Technologies said, “The VNA has been a major customer for CABEM over the years and helped to influence the concept, design and functionality of the Competency Manager. We are thrilled to make this transition and continue to serve the VNA as they strive to serve the community.”

About VNA Care

As the Commonwealth’s largest home health and hospice provider, VNA Care serves more than 50,000 patients each year. Founded by Massachusetts’ most established and trusted home care organizations, VNA Care Network, VNA of Boston, VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, VNA Care Advantage, VNA First Choice; VNA Care has the capabilities and resources to deliver a full range of home health, hospice, and community services to patients of all ages and health care needs. VNA Care, a subsidiary of Atrius Health, focuses on promoting the health and well-being of patients and families by providing high-quality, cost-effective health care to vulnerable individuals in their homes and communities. To learn more about VNA Care, visit http://www.vnacare.org.

About CABEM Technologies:

Founded in early 2002, CABEM Technologies designs, builds, deploys and maintains software applications and products for organizations that require sophisticated technology solutions. For more information about CABEM Technologies, visit http://www.cabem.com. For more information on the Competency Manager, visit http://www.competencymgr.com.