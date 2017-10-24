Accredible Logo In an age where reputation and trust means everything, this is consequential for the legitimacy of online learning and the credentialing industry as a whole.

Accredible, the industry-leading digital credentialing platform announces it is the first organization to issue live credentials via the Blockchain.

The Blockchain is a digitized, decentralized, public ledger of transactions. It’s currently most well known in the financial services industry for logging bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions, however the Blockchain can be programmed to record any transaction of value. Accredible is now using it to issue un-hackable, verifiable digital credentials.

It works by recording every transaction on the blockchain to every computer on the network. If someone attempts to create a fake credential that looks like an issued credential, it won’t verify against the existing Blockchain record. Even if the company issuing the credential itself is hacked, the digital credential itself will remain unaffected and secure. This means once a credential is recorded to the blockchain, it can’t be altered, faked, or spoofed.

The announcement comes during National Cyber Security Awareness Month, of which Accredible is a national champion, “We quietly rolled out this program in June to the excitement of our clients,” said Danny King, Co-Founder and CEO of Accredible. “Beforehand, using this sort of technology to securely issue digital credentials was only theorized, but no one had actually done it.”

Initially partnering with Tierion, Accredible has issued over 5,000 blockchain credentials since June 1 to hundreds of clients, including:



Digital Marketing Institute

Blockchain Institute of Technology

American College of Healthcare Sciences

Financial Planning Standards Council

The Professional Petroleum Data Management Association

“The implications for the industry are huge: using the blockchain means we can now offer credentials that are vastly more secure,” said Alan Heppenstall, Co-Founder and CTO of Accredible. “In an age where reputation and trust means everything, this is consequential for the legitimacy of online learning and the credentialing industry as a whole.”

Accredible is the industry-leading digital credentialing platform that helps organizations securely issue, manage, track, and verify digital certificates and badges. Accredible issues digital certificates and badges on behalf of MIT, Cambridge University, Google, Rosetta Stone, Kaplan University, The Digital Marketing Institute, AFCPE, AIPMM, and hundreds other organizations across the world.