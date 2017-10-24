First Annual Food Truck Festival Rolls Into Lyman Orchards

“We pride ourselves on good, fresh food on our farm, so we’re celebrating these rolling kitchens by bringing them to Lyman Orchards." -- John Lyman III

Lyman Orchards will become a mecca for food on wheels as it presents its first ever annual Food Trucks on the Farm Festival, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From farm to food truck to everyone’s table, Lyman Orchards will feature goodies from some of Connecticut’s hottest rolling eateries. Attendees can choose from a variety of trucks: Perk on Main (out of this world crepes), Gmonkey (feasts that’ll bring smiles to vegan faces), Reggae Vybz (jammin Jamaican food), The Whey Station (you’ll never want any other grilled cheese sandwich), Mamouns (fabulous falafel), Pork Friends (luscious Latin cuisine), Spuds Your Way (baked potatoes like no others) and Vecchitto’s (old fashioned Italian ices).

According to John Lyman III, Executive Vice President, a day at Lyman Orchards is all about wholesome family fun: “We pride ourselves on good, fresh food on our farm, so we’re celebrating these rolling kitchens by bringing them to Lyman Orchards. Folks can eat super-popular, great food while enjoying our family-friendly activities. Our popular corn maze is open, and pick your own apple and pumpkin season is still going strong.”

The Apple Barrel farm market is also open for award-winning hand-made pies, fresh made cinnamon cider donuts, made-to-order lunches and other treats.

About Lyman Orchards

Set on 1,100 acres in the heart of the state, Lyman Orchards (est. 1741) is a year-round destination for the whole family in Middlefield, Connecticut. Shop at the Apple Barrel market, filled with fresh farm produce and Lyman Orchard’s award-winning "Hi Top" Apple Pie; celebrate special events and weddings at the Lyman Homestead; enjoy seasonal Pick Your Own fruits and tours of the orchard; golf on two world-class public 18-hole courses designed by Gary Player and Robert Trent Jones, and improve your skills at the Lyman Orchards Golf Center and Apple Nine Course. For more information, call Lyman Orchards at 860-349-1793, or visit online at http://www.lymanorchards.com