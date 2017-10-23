The Entrepreneur’s Source® Names Steve Vivanco Client of the Year

The Entrepreneur's Source This is another tremendous example of how The Entrepreneur’s Source® process cultivates positive, impactful relationships between TES clients, like and TES coaches. - Terry Powell

Steve Vivanco, a Los Angeles-based Enviro-Master franchise owner, recently was the recipient of the Client of the Year award from The Entrepreneur’s Source® (TES), North America’s leading alternative career coaching franchise. The announcement was made last month at TES’ 18th Annual Conference held at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa.

After growing tired of his corporate career, Steve worked with Susan Scotts, an award-winning The Entrepreneur’s Source® (TES) franchise coach, to find an effective franchise match with Enviro-Master. Their work together has proven to be a resounding success as Steve has rapidly established himself as one of the Enviro-Master’s top producers since launching his LA-based location in 2014.

“This is another tremendous example of how The Entrepreneur’s Source® process cultivates positive, impactful relationships between TES clients, like Steve, and TES coaches, like Susan,” said Terry Powell, Visionary Founder of The Entrepreneur’s Source®. “After taking the time to get to know Steve, and helping him understand his Possibilities, Options and Dreams (POD), Susan matched Steve’s criteria for franchise ownership with an outstanding company in Enviro-Master. We’re proud of the role Susan and TES have played in Steve’s success and are excited to see what he can accomplish next!”

During his corporate career, Steve was recognized for his ability to lead strategically and affect positive change in various departments. He launched, transformed, and rebuilt operations in the consulting, financial services, consumer sales and technology arenas – an impressive and diverse resume.

However, a few years ago, Steve was ready for a change. Equipped with years of executive management experience, the bilingual California native was searching for a new challenge and an opportunity be his own boss. After contacting The Entrepreneur’s Source® (TES), he was paired with Susan and the rest is history.

Susan says she helped him realize he could create the same success for himself that he had created for the corporations he had served.

“It was a matter of creating an education, awareness and discovery experience geared towards learning about several franchise models that allowed Steve to decide which one would best suit his goals, needs and expectations,” said Susan. “He definitely wanted to be his own boss and was eager to find a business/product he believed in that possessed great growth potential. Enviro-Master was the perfect fit because they have a solid, low-investment, recession-resistant business model that offers repeat business and residual income.”

Steve’s Enviro-Master franchise location has blossomed into a multi-million-dollar business in just three years. Plus, he’s hired 14 people to help him provide quality service to his clients while he works hard to grow the franchise.

Steve says Susan and The Entrepreneur’s Source® have played a pivotal role in his success.

“I am honored to receive The Entrepreneur’s Source® ‘Client of the Year’ award,” said Steve. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without my TES coach, Susan Scotts, and the proven systems, processes, and educational tools TES offers. Susan and TES helped me really unlock my potential of becoming self-sufficient with a successful and rewarding business. Enviro-Master is a perfect fit for my goals, for my family and me. The future looks even brighter, thanks to Susan and TES!”

