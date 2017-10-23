MedPro Disposal and PROSHRED® Security Form New Service Partnership

MedPro Disposal has partnered with PROSHRED® Security "This partnership will ensure both groups will be able to pass on affordable and reliable services to their customers in the healthcare market across the country".

MedPro Waste Disposal, the largest privately owned medical waste disposal service and PROSHRED® Security, a leader in information destruction and security, are pleased to announce that they are partnering to provide greater security and compliance to medical practices across the United States.

“At MedPro, it’s our mission to provide the services, tools and resources that enable our customers to better manage and operate their medical practices while keeping their patients and community safe. We’ve been doing that since 2009 with our medical waste removal and compliance services, and this partnership allows us to provide our customers with, what we believe, to be the safest and most secure solution to protect the privacy of their patients,” says George Shanine, CEO of MedPro Disposal.

This partnership will ensure both groups will be able to pass on affordable and reliable services to their customers in the healthcare market across the country. Jeff Hasham, CEO of PROSHRED® Security stated: “This partnership will enable our healthcare customers and the broader healthcare industry the opportunity to leverage the resources of MedPro and PROSHRED® Security. We will provide a holistic solution to our customers and will bring the peace of mind they are looking for.”

About PROSHRED® Security

For over 30 years, businesses and consumers have trusted PROSHRED® Security to maintain information security, legislative compliance, and personal privacy. They are a service-driven document destruction company dedicated to on-site shredding: one of the most secure, convenient, and cost effective methods for destroying and recycling documents and materials. PROSHRED® serves 37 metropolitan markets across the United States, has a fleet of over 120 trucks, and has saved over 5 million trees through their recycling program. To learn more about PROSHRED® Security please call 1-87-PROSHRED or visit http://www.proshred.com.

About MedPro Disposal

MedPro was founded in 2009 out of a need for lower cost medical waste disposal services after hearing complaints about regular and frequent price increases within the waste disposal industry. Our thoughts: you shouldn’t be overpaying for a required service. The company began in Illinois and has grown into a premiere waste disposal company, servicing 46 of the 50 states. MedPro provides regulated pick-up, transportation, treatment and disposal services for regulated medical waste, biohazard waste, sharps, and pharmaceuticals (RX). For more information please visit https://www.medprodisposal.com.