LoadExpress, Inc. is expanding its freight matching and transportation execution platform to enable 3PLs/freight brokers to join shippers and carriers to post loads, accept bids and execute on them in one integrated SaaS platform. 3PLs can act as the shipper or on behalf of a carrier to cover and execute on a load. Now all three parties can conduct business on LoadExpress, with shippers and carriers having the choice to deal with 3PLs or direct with each other. LoadExpress is targeted at the small/medium 3PL/broker which either doesn’t have the technology or scale to compete effectively in the long run or wants to have a lower-cost, more agile and integrated system to conduct its business.

LoadExpress is TOTALLY FREE to join and use. There is no license, subscription or usage fee. A 3PL user charges its margin when using LoadExpress, which adds its margin for that load. It makes money only when the 3PL makes money.

3PLs will enjoy 4 major benefits from using LoadExpress:

1. LoadExpress aggregates both loads and capacity in its network which increases 3PLs’ revenues and coverage capability. The smallest 3PL with its own small and limited network can now compete much more effectively with a much larger one.

2. 3PLs can scale with technology without spending capex.

3. LoadExpress is a load board, freight matching system, and transportation execution platform in one integrated package. 3PLs—as well as shippers and carriers---save money by not needing to pay for multiple load boards, load tendering systems, TMS etc.

4. 3PLs can save significant money, increase productivity, customer satisfaction and service capacity through automation. They can also reduce the daily aggravations of managing logistics manually.

Both shippers and carriers benefit with this expansion, as well, because there is a bigger pool of shipments and carriers to choose from. Shippers can expect to enjoy lower freight spend, better coverage and service through competition. Carriers can make more money with more loads to choose from. Both can still enjoy all the benefits of dealing directly with each other without brokers.

“The partnership with Load Express has been one of great pleasure. LoadExpress takes the headache out of the entire transportation experience. The LoadExpress website is a one stop shop for everything. From finding a load, bidding on a load, and the tendering process, this website produces results in a well-timed manner,” said Matt Nowacki, Carrier Sales Operations Manager of CL Services, Inc., a 3PL in Atlanta, GA.

“We’re using proven web-based technologies to wring out billions of dollars of operational and price inefficiencies from the truck freight industry,” said Ken Liu, cofounder and V.P. Business Development at LoadExpress. “These improvements are absolutely needed for 3PLs, shippers and carriers to compete, thrive—and survive—in the future as the strong pressure to cut cost, increase productivity and customer satisfaction accelerates in this intensely competitive industry.”

About LoadExpress

LoadExpress’ mission is to bring proven technologies and business models to the logistics industry that will unlock billions of cost savings and incremental revenues for 3PLs, shippers and carriers in the $740 billion truck freight industry. Its innovations will also increase customer satisfaction and productivity across the industry. Based in San Diego, LoadExpress was founded in 2015 by veterans of the logistics, AI/analytics and software industries who have a track record of building and selling successful new ventures.