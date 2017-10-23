HealthSherpa Supports Bipartisan Efforts to Stabilize the Individual Health Insurance Market “We are very encouraged to see bipartisan action being taken in Washington to support the millions of Americans who have individual health insurance."

HealthSherpa, the health insurance platform with more than 900,000 enrolled, issued the following statement regarding the introduction of bipartisan legislation to stabilize the individual insurance market spearheaded by Senators Alexander and Murray:

“We are very encouraged to see bipartisan action being taken in Washington to support the millions of Americans who have individual health insurance. The individuals and families that access healthcare through individual health insurance need a stable market and a clear path to coverage. Common sense, consensus market stabilization efforts will provide that stability and clarity, helping people get the coverage they need to go to the doctor, get their prescriptions, and take better care of themselves and their families. It will also save Americans and the federal government billions of dollars. HealthSherpa is grateful to Senators Alexander and Murray and the bill’s 24 cosponsors for their leadership on addressing this national priority and we hope to see it advance in Congress.”

About HealthSherpa

HealthSherpa is the best way to get individual health coverage, with experience in enrolling over 900,000 people. HealthSherpa partners with large employers, insurers, as well as insurance agencies and agents to support consumers searching for, enrolling in, and utilizing high quality, affordable health insurance coverage. HealthSherpa’s mission is to help every American feel the comfort and security of having health coverage. The company delivers innovation, technology, and customer service by real people to make coverage easier to understand, faster to sign up for, and simpler to use. Learn more at http://www.HealthSherpa.com.