Shady Grove Fertility at RESOLVE's 2017 D.C. Walk of Hope The Walk of Hope is a wonderful event to be a part of and represents how Shady Grove Fertility walks with their patients on the infertility journey.

Shady Grove Fertility was a proud Visionary Partner of RESOLVE’s 2017 D.C. Walk of Hope to raise awareness and funding for the infertility community.

The 2017 D.C. Walk of Hope took place on Saturday, October 14, at the National Harbor, MD, where over 350 people joined together to walk one mile. The one mile walk symbolized the infertility journey—a series of small steps, each one filled with hope and a reminder that no one with infertility should walk alone.

Shady Grove Fertility had the largest corporate team with over 80 registrants. The team was made up of SGF physicians, nurses, staff members, and current and past patients. The SGF team alone raised $2,405, making it the corporate team that raised the most money for RESOLVE. An SGF patient who raised $1290 won an award as an individual who raised the most on a corporate team.

“The Walk of Hope is a wonderful event to be a part of and represents how Shady Grove Fertility walks with their patients on the infertility journey. The SGF team rallied support and enthusiasm for this great cause. It’s always special and humbling to see how everyone within the infertility community really supports each other,” said Rachana Garde, M.D., of Shady Grove Fertility’s Annandale and Woodbridge, VA, offices. Dr. Garde announced awards at the event and walked with fellow SGF staff and patients.

The event was hosted by Melissa Mollet, NBC4 Traffic Reporter and an outspoken SGF patient. Mollet spoke openly about her own infertility journey and experience with adoption. All of the event attendees could relate to her emotionally charged words.

“It was great to see the families and those still on their family-building journey come together to celebrate ‘hope’ at the D.C. Walk of Hope. What an inspiring morning! It’s not only a fun morning, but funds raised are used to expand RESOLVE’s program and services. And of course we love seeing the ‘fur babies’ aka dogs!” said RESOLVE President/CEO Barbara Collura.

Through partnerships and memberships Shady Grove Fertility has raised and donated more than $200,000 to support RESOLVE’s mission. RESOLVE uses money raised to fund programming, host support groups, create educational content, and orchestrate awareness initiatives to ensure that family building options are available to everyone.

Shady Grove Fertility and RESOLVE collaborate year round to advance legislation that favors family building for everyone as well as support one another’s education campaigns to promote social awareness.

