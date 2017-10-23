Hawthorne Cat Announces Special Financing Offers for New Cat Machines

Work for 12 months and only pay for 8! This limited time offer lets you get the machine you need without going over your budget.

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, announces new limited time financing offers for new Cat machines. Purchase a qualifying new Cat machine by December 31, 2017 and get 0% for 60 months and skip 4 payments a year. The offer also includes a complimentary equipment protection plan.

Eligible models include Backhoe Loaders, Compact Track Loaders, Compact Wheel Loaders, Mini Hydraulic Excavators, Multi Terrain Loaders, Skid Steer Loaders, Small Track-Type Tractors, Small Wheel Loaders, and Telehandlers. View current inventory.

According to Sales Manager Ross Farmer, “Work for 12 months and only pay for 8! This limited time offer lets you get the machine you need without going over your budget.” Farmer continues, ”Trust Hawthorne Cat to help you keep your business running smoothly.”

Sales Manager Shane Oliveira says, “Hawthorne Cat believes in delivering true value with each piece of equipment.” Oliveira continues, “We guarantee unparalleled quality, outstanding reliability, and exceptional durability paired with outstanding customer service. That’s the Hawthorne Cat Difference.”

Visit the Hawthorne Cat website or call 800.437.4228 to learn more.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit http://www.hawthornecat.com.