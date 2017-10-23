DataOne Software Adds Hyundai and Genesis Build Data

Partnering with DataOne is another example of Hyundai making our build data more accessible to our partners and customers to provide better visibility into all of the features and technologies available on a specific VIN.

DataOne Software, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions and a leading provider of automotive data and software solutions, today announced an agreement with Hyundai Motor America to license Hyundai and Genesis Build Data within its products, including its VIN Decoder API web service. With this addition, DataOne’s customers will be able to access VIN-specific, window-sticker-level information for Hyundai from model year 2010-present and for Genesis from 2016-present.

"We are excited about our partnership with Hyundai and the ability to help promote the Hyundai and Genesis brands in the marketplace,” stated Jennie Davis, OEM relationship manager at DataOne Software.

“Partnering with DataOne is another example of Hyundai making our build data more accessible to our partners and customers to provide better visibility into all of the features and technologies available on a specific VIN,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of corporate, product and digital planning, Hyundai Motor America. “This is another example of how we are making things better for our customers.”

OEM Build Data captures the precise vehicle details at the time the vehicle was manufactured, tying these to the vehicle’s unique 17-digit VIN. DataOne’s VIN Decoder Web Service uses the OEM Build Data to identify a vehicle’s exact transmission, exterior and interior colors and factory-installed equipment, including options and packages.

OEM Build Data’s vehicle-specific details provide a great opportunity to improve consumers’ online shopping experience, as well as any VIN-specific business processes across the automotive industry. “We are excited to incorporate Hyundai and Genesis Build Data into our solutions,” said Jacob Maki, general manager of DataOne Software. “Not only will it strengthen our VIN Decoder API Web Service for existing customers, but will also enhance new vehicle shopping solutions powered by this data.”

While OEM build data has been available to the marketplace in recent years, its use has not become widespread. "Our goal is to incorporate this powerful data into our core solutions and help our customers and partners realize its value in the products they bring to market,” said Maki.

About DataOne Software

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software, as a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit http://www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail jennie.davis(at)dataonesoftware.com.

About Dominion Dealer Solutions

Dominion Dealer Solutions improves dealers' lives by developing advanced technologies including: reputation and social media management, responsive websites, digital advertising, SEO, SEM, multi-channel marketing, and custom market reports. Coupled with award-winning lead management, inventory merchandising, equity mining, customer relationship (CRM) and dealer management (DMS) solutions, Dominion redefines automotive retail by delivering first-class customer experiences for today's automotive dealerships. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, every OEM and more than 10,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to provide them with results at every turn. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, Pinterest or YouTube, or follow us on Twitter.

