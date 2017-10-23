“Christopher’s Cranky Teacher”: an enjoyable account that tells the virtuous practices of patience, kindness, and understanding. “Christopher’s Cranky Teacher” is the creation of published author, Gwin Williams, a loving mother and grandmother who has worked in fashion and public relations; she was also listed in the 1974 edition of Outstanding Young Women of America for volunteerism, and promotes community and church involvement in bettering children’s lives.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwin Williams’ new book is a vibrant and effective way to teach children the essence of forgiveness, acceptance of one’s mistakes, and learning from those mistakes.

Meet Christopher, a young student who thinks Mrs. Wilson, his teacher, is being cranky and does not like him a lot. Does Mrs. Wilson really hate him for no reason? Or is there a deeper conflict to be discussed? Guided by his mother, Christopher learns that his teacher is a “regular” person who deserves consideration and forgiveness after all.

With the book’s charming narrative style and wonderful illustrations, children can learn compassion and empathy, two necessary values that help better shape their emotional, psychological, and spiritual growth.

