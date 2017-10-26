Yuyuyangart.com Celebrates Yuyu Yang’s Artistic Legacy

October 21, 2017 marked 20 years since Yuyu Yang’s death in 1997, and to celebrate Yuyu Yang’s legacy as a timeless visionary and artist, Art Source Gallery is proud to announce to art lovers and collectors, that the gallery is providing a once in a lifetime limited opportunity to view and own selected pieces from Yuyu Yang’s exclusive collection of serigraphs (silkscreen prints).

Yuyu Yang, (Yang Ying-Feng) is a renowned Chinese artist, environmental designer and architect, who was born in Ilan County Taiwan on December 4 1926, and died in Hsinchu on October 21, 1997 at the age of 71. Yang’s works show a rich variety of forms and subjects with their essences based on Chinese cultures through expressions that incorporate both eastern and western aesthetics.

1994 brought Yuyu Yang to San Francisco, California, the site of this most ambitious project to date; the creation of a retrospective series of original prints, documenting his artistic creations from the beginning of his career, to the present.

The relationship between Yuyu Yang and master printmaker Gary Lichtenstein of SOMA Fine Art has enabled this lifelong dream to become a reality. The twenty-eight editions of original prints were created in a collaborative environment that embodies the term “East Meets West.” This endeavor took over two years and two million dollars to complete.

These works were chosen by Yang as a retrospective of his work from 1950 to 1994. SOMA Fine Art exclusively published the serigraphs of renowned Chinese artist Yu Yu Yang (Yang Ying-Feng) from 1994 to 1995. All serigraph editions were created under the artist’s complete supervision and control at SOMA Fine Art in San Francisco, California. All silkscreen prints bear the authorized seal of SOMA Fine Art, are numbered, stamped with the artist’s trademark signature and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. All screens used in the making of this edition have been cancelled.

Shortly after, Yuyu Yang passed away, the serigraphs were stored; never to be seen until now.

Christel Citko, Gallery Manager at Art Source extends a warm invitation to the world audience to come and celebrate Yuyu Yang’s transformative artistic contribution, explore and own a timeless priceless piece of this exclusive collection. Art Source Gallery (yuyuyang.com and yuyuyangart.com) is the only source for all Yuyu Yang serigraphs published. As part of this special anniversary celebration, these unique serigraphs are now available for viewing and purchase.

More information on Yuyu Yang and his art can be found at http://yuyuyangart.com.

