Paladin Capital Group, a US-based early stage investment firm and VT Partners, a specialist European technology growth capital firm, are collaborating to provide high potential technologies companies – whether they are early stage companies or more established technology SMEs – with a one-stop platform for their funding needs. The collaboration will enable them to combine their complementary skills, knowledge, experience and networks when identifying and supporting European technology companies in a number of important sectors, including cybersecurity.

As part of this collaboration, Nazo Moosa has been named Paladin’s Senior Strategic Partner, Europe alongside her role as Managing Partner of VT Partners. Both organizations will maintain their independence, autonomy and full decision-making control.

“Ms. Moosa, has the vision and ability to execute on a broad B2B growth capital and early stage cyber investment strategy. She has been investing in European cybersecurity longer than almost anyone else,” said Michael Steed, Paladin’s Founder and Managing Partner. “Our excitement around this effort stems from Paladin’s deep sector expertise and significant experience in closing global cyber and digital technology investments, being complemented by Nazo’s proven investment acumen in the cyber sector in Europe. This collaboration further demonstrates Paladin’s long term and permanent commitment to investing in the EU,” said Steed.

Paladin is a leading cyber security focused investment firm with more than $1 billion committed across multiple funds and with headquarters in Washington DC and offices in Luxembourg and London. With a successful track record of investing in cybersecurity companies such as PhishMe, Digital Shadows, Panaseer, and Anomali, Paladin will extend its expert, specialist knowledge and mentorship to founders of high potential European technology companies.

VT Partners is a recently launched specialist European B2B growth capital firm, founded by ex-Carlyle Group Director, Nazo Moosa and former GMT Partners Senior Partner, Natalie Tydeman. With a disciplined and research based approach to investing, VT targets more establish, high growth companies across the three themes of data intelligence, cybersecurity, and the digitization of critical industries such as transport and logistics, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and education which have been slow to adopt proven technology.

Nazo Moosa, Managing Partner, VT Partners, explains why the collaboration is so important now: “The digitization of critical industries including healthcare, energy, transportation and cybersecurity has been an increasingly important area of investment. More recently, we’ve seen a real excitement around emerging technologies particularly in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics where Europe is leading. But many European businesses do not have access to the appropriate levels of capital and mentorship required to place their business onto a global stage. We believe that our focused, thematic investment approach, hands-on support and the opportunity to deploy equity checks of €1-20 million + provides tremendous benefits to Owner-Managers of high potential European technology companies. VT provides access to specialist knowledge and networks and the right size of capital to enable European tech SMEs to scale up quickly. Through our collaboration with Paladin, we can now also open up the all-important US market for our portfolio companies.”

Paladin’s complementary expertise in cybersecurity and critical industries across multiple funds will provide VT Partners with insight into emerging technology trends, opportunities and potential threats from the US market. The relationship will also enable VT Partners to support the expansion of its portfolio companies in the US market via Paladin’s highly experienced on-the-ground investment team and senior industry networks.

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, and Silicon Valley. As multi-stage investors, Paladin's team focuses on best-of-breed companies with technologies, products, and services that meet the challenging global cyber security and digital infrastructure resilience needs for commercial and government customers. Paladin has over $1 billion in committed capital across multiple funds.

About v|t Partners

VT Partners, based in London, is a specialist investor in European Business to Business (B2B) technology and tech-enabled companies. Founded in 2017 by Nazo Moosa and Natalie Tydeman, who have a combined 25 years investment experience, the company's leadership team is highly experienced in enterprise software investing. VT Partners focuses on three core technology segments: Digitalization of critical industries, data intelligence and cybersecurity.

For more information on VT Partners, visit http://vt.capital/#home