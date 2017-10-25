METTLER TOLEDO helps forensic scientists retain their laboratory's accreditation with ISO 17025 compliant solutions for measurement uncertainly and audit-proof documentation.

The Northeastern Association of Forensic Scientists (NEAFS) Annual Meeting will take place November 7-10 in Pocono Manor, PA. There will be open opportunities for professionals to advance their expertise and share their knowledge with others. As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase highly sensitive and accurate analytical instruments and balances used to reveal what changes occurred during an incident and help reconstruct the sequence of events.

With many eyes on forensics labs, weighing accuracy and performance should be top priorities. Accuracy is not just critical for compliance; it determines the quality of a lab's analysis used in support of evidence testimony. METTLER TOLEDO helps forensic scientists retain their laboratory's accreditation with ISO 17025 compliant solutions for measurement uncertainly and audit-proof documentation.

Make sure to stop by METTLER TOLEDO's booth for a hands-on demonstration of products and solutions from the following product lines:



NEAFS was formed to exchange ideas and information within the field of forensic science and to encourage a high level of competency among professionals in the field of forensic science. Their purpose is to not only promote the recognition of forensic science as an important component of the criminal justice system, but to stimulate increased implementation of existing techniques, along with research and development of new techniques within the field, and to encourage financial support of these efforts.

Registration and Information

The NEAFS Annual Meeting will take place November 7-10 at the Kalahari Resort & Conference Center in Pocono Manor, PA. Learn more about our attendance at this show.

