The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) Annual Meeting and Exposition will take place November 12-15 in San Diego, CA. The forum allows for the exchange of ideas, presentation of scientific data, examination of regulatory and ethical concerns as well as learning and networking. As an exhibitor, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase high performance instruments that offer tailor-made solutions.

METTLER TOLEDO Thermal Analysis Excellence instruments allow users to characterize sample materials over a very wide temperature range and control all the instruments from a single, powerful, easy-to-use software platform. Each instrument configuration has the highest level of performance providing complete confidence in the results.

Make sure to stop by METTLER TOLEDO's booth #3025 for a hands-on demonstration of products and solutions from METTLER TOLEDO's line of Thermal Analysis Excellence instruments that consist of unrivalled performance and innovative technology.

AAPS is a professional, scientific organization of approximately 10,000 members employed in academia, industry, government, and other research institutes worldwide. Founded in 1986, AAPS member scientists recognize their special obligations to society and the public welfare. They utilize their expertise with integrity to advance the health and welfare of mankind.

The 2017 AAPS Annual Meeting and Exposition will take place November 12-15 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. Learn more about our attendance at this show.

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions in several related analytical instruments markets and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com/lab.